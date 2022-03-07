Skip to main content

Trubisky or Mills to Lead Texans in '22?

Houston Texans are crossroads at quarterback, with an option possibly coming from Buffalo

The Houston Texans thought Tyrod Taylor might be the answer for 2021, but his failure to stay healthy and his poor play forced Davis Mills into a baptism-by-fire scenario. Mills outplayed Taylor. but also played like a rookie.

With the Deshaun Watson saga still stuck in the mud, Houston may consider free agency to sign a veteran quarterback to compete for the starting job.

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

Tyrod Taylor

Tyrod Taylor

watson reliant

Deshaun Watson

As Mitchell Trubisky prepares to be a free agent for the second time in as many seasons, should Houston make that call?

Whether as a starter or backup, Houston needs to sign a quarterback. Jeff Driskel, now a tight end, was the only other option behind center.

Trubisky has turned a corner after just one season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. Trubisky struggled in Chicago, but is that an indictment on his ability? Andy Dalton and Justin Fields also didn't do much behind the same offensive line.

Patrick Mahomes | Mitch Trubisky | Deshaun Watson

Patrick Mahomes (L), Mitchell Trubisky (M), and Deshaun Watson (R)

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

trubinsky_mitchell1280-1040x572

Mitchell Trubisky

There's a reason why Trubisky was taken with the second overall pick in 2017. The talent is there, and it often takes young quarterbacks time to put things together. Being with the right team helps, too. 

With an improved offensive line in Houston and lowered expectations, Trubisky could thrive despite being on a third team in three years. If it's experience the Texans are looking for, Trubisky easily has more than Mills.

Maybe there's a one-year "prove it" deal in Houston for Trubisky to continue to reestablish his worth in the league. There's also the potential for Mills to learn from Trubisky, which could benefit all parties in the long run.

