Texans 'In Mix' to Trade for QBs Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield?

Times change, and according to one report, times are about to change at the QB position for the Houston Texans.

Baker Mayfield was once the No. 1 player taken in his draft.

Jimmy Garoppolo was once the highest-paid QB in football and a leader of a Super Bowl team.

The Cleveland Browns want to move Mayfield, the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, because of course they acquired Deshaun Watson in the blockbuster swap with Houston.

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to move off of Garoppolo as they hand the job to last year's first-round pick, Trey Lance.

And according to one report, the Texans will be involved in pursuing the two of them.

"The Texans do like Davis Mills, but I'd expect them be in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield after the draft,'' writes The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

The Texans have been openly supportive of the idea of sticking with Mills, the second-year QB who was Houston's top selection a year ago, coming in the third round. There is also a belief in Houston that if Mills, the former Stanford standout, was in this year's draft, he'd be the best quarterback in the class.

The Athletic adds that the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks could remain involved, depending on how the next three days of this NFL Draft unfold.

Logically, it would seem that if the Texans really wanted the Texas native Mayfield, they would have asked for him to be included as part of the Watson swap - but we feel quite sure that Houston really just wanted the picks in that deal. And while Jimmy G. has some skins on the wall (something Mayfield does not really have yet on the NFL level), we're also not sure that Garoppolo is viewed by a Texans team in the middle of a rebuilt as worth his $28 million salary ... or, all things considered, that Mayfield is even worth his $18 million salary.

What do the Texans say about their QB situation, which features Mills, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel?

"I think once you have three quarterbacks on your roster, you should feel pretty good about that — and we do," coach Lovie Smith said this week. "We will keep all options open. But we feel good about our quarterback room right now, leading off with Davis Mills. I’ve talked about him and our feeling on who our leader will be."