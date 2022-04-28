Texans Final 7-Round Mock Draft: Houston Adds Playmakers Early

HOUSTON -- Nick Caserio didn't need a first- or second-round pick to find success in the 2021 NFL Draft in evaluating talent. Imagine what he could do with seven picks in the top 110 selection for the Houston Texans' future.

The time has come for the Texans to finalize their big board and make the call on who should be added to their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. Keep in mind that Caserio will explore all options this draft weekend, looking to move up for certain players and down for more draft capital.

What's the best course of action for Houston when on the clock at No. 3? Should the Texans consider trading up from No. 13? Should they move down for more picks? Soon, all those questions will be answered.

For now, here is TexansDaily.com's final seven-round mock draft for the 2022 class.

Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner Ohio State's Chris Olave Penn State's Jaquan Brisker San Diego State's Cameron Thomas © Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller

Round 1, No. 3: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

It's no secret that new Texans coach Lovie Smith wants to upgrade at cornerback. The battle between Gardner and LSU's Derek Stingley continues to heat up down the stretch, but the production of the Bearcats' star prevails.

Gardner is a plug-and-play corner who is physical in press coverage and will attack any receiver and the line of scrimmage. His 6-2 frame suggests he'll fit better on the perimeter rather than inside, and his vision should allow him to mirror receivers with ease in zone-based schemes.

There's a chance that Houston goes offensive line early, but if Smith has his way, Texans fans can soon be getting lost in the "Sauce" with Gardner.

Round 1, No. 13: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

If the Texans are expecting better results in 2022 from quarterback Davis Mills, they will have to add a receiver at some point. One thing that's needed is consistency at the No. 2 spot opposite Brandin Cooks. Few pass-catchers have been as consistent as Olave throughout their college careers.

A smooth route-runner that wins with speed, Olave's 4.39 40-time should allow him to match up with even the quickest cornerbacks in coverage. He also has experience working both in the slot and on the perimeter, serving as the Buckeyes' "Z" receiver for the past two seasons. In terms of production, Olave has tallied at least 49 catches and averaged 14.3 yards per reception since 2019.

A trio of Cooks, Olave and Nico Collins is enticing for any young quarterback. The Texans find a stable secondary receiver early, showing their willingness to invest in Mills as a potential franchise quarterback.

Round 2, No. 37: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Safety is perhaps the thinnest position on the roster following the departure of Justin Reid. Adding in a well-rounded playmaker who can work in a two-high zone scheme might be the best option in fixing the secondary. Brisker excelled for the Nittany Lions when asked to play in zone and is a willing tackler against the run.

Scouts have compared Brisker's game to Reid. The Texans stabilize their secondary by adding Gardner on the perimeter and Brisker over the top.

Round 3, No. 68: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

The Texans primarily rush only four players, meaning the value of a defensive lineman might be higher than any other position at this point. Thomas was a machine defending the run in 2021, leading the FBS in tackles for loss with 20.5. He also recorded 11.5 sacks, the most among defenders in the Mountain West.

Much like third-year pro, Jonathan Greenard, Thomas will take time as a pass rusher, but he should be an immediate upgrade in the trenches defending the run.

Round 3, No. 80 (VIA NO): Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

Both Smith and Caserio have spoken about how versatility might be a key trait to target on the offensive line. Tytus Howard showed promise at right tackle and even growth at left tackle in place of the injured Laremy Tunsil. Tom can play all five positions on the offensive line, thus alleviating the pressure on deciding where Howard best fits before the draft.

TRADE: Round 3, No. 93 (VIA SF): Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Note: Houston trades pick No. 107, No. 170 and No. 207 to San Francisco for pick No. 93 and No.221

Houston needs a lead running back after finishing dead last in rushing yards last year. Spiller has a similar game to that of Texans legend Arian Foster. The former Aggie wins with strength up the middle and elusiveness behind the line of scrimmage. He's a patient runner who averaged 5.6 yards per attempt and is a willing blocker in pass protection.

Wake Forest's Zach Tom Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson Stanford's Thomas Booker BYU's James Empey

Round 4, No. 108 (VIA CLE): Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Houston was pleased with the growth of fifth-round pick Brevin Jordan, but they expect him to be more of a flex option rather than an in-line blocker. Ferguson comes from a run-heavy offense at Wisconsin and is considered to be one of the better blockers at the position. Thanks to his 6-4 frame, he is also an effective red zone weapon.

Round 6, No. 205: Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford

Booker never became a star for the Cardinal defense, but he was consistent in defending the run. Known for his athletic frame and power rush moves up the middle, the 6-4 defensive tackle has the athletic traits to be a rotational pass rusher early in his career. Booker was also a three-year starter and team captain, something Caserio likely covets.

Round 6, No. 221 (VIA SF): James Empey, OL, BYU

Houston needs to be looking toward the future in terms of finding a center prospect. Empey is raw in pass protection, but he helped Ty Allgeier post-back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons up the middle of the trenches. He'll be given a season to develop on passing downs while learning from one of the best in veteran Justin Britt.