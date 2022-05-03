Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Texans Select Two Star-Studded Players

The Texans just secured an impressive haul of talent in this year’s draft, but it’s never too late to look ahead to 2023

The Houston Texans made the most of their two first-round draft selections during the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, but is there similar success in store for the 2023 draft cycle?

PFF released its way-too-early 2023 mock draft and has the Texans striking big with two first-round picks, including the No. 1 overall selection.

Alika Jenner/Getty Images Bryce Young Bijan Robinson © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Nick Caserio

The picks? 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall and Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 23 overall. The 23rd overall pick comes from Cleveland as part of the Deshaun Watson trade.

Here’s what PFF had to say about the Young selection:

We’ll have a full year to debate Young’s size, but there’s no debating how the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner plays the quarterback position. Last season, the sophomore not only earned a 92.2 overall grade in his first season as a starter, but he also earned by far the highest grade of anyone against Georgia’s loaded defense — 89.0 in the SEC Championship.

Bijan Robinson Getty Images Bryce Young Lovie Smith

And the Robinson selection:

Don’t just think of Robinson as a running back. This dude can run routes like a wide receiver, too. His 79 broken tackles on only 195 carries was the third-most in the country last year.

Young was sensational for the Crimson Tide and coach Nick Saban this past season. Despite losing in the title game to SEC rival Georgia, Young’s Heisman-winning season was the result of finishing second in the country in passing yards (4,872), passing touchdowns (47), and QBR (87.6). He also only had seven interceptions and rushed for three touchdowns.

Despite a 5-7 season, Robinson was a workhorse for Steve Sarkisian in 2021. He missed the final two games due to an elbow injury suffered in the loss to Kansas, but still accounted for 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries.

Robinson's receiving numbers out of the backfield mirrored that of a No. 2 receiver for Texas, as he was tied for second on the team in catches (26), second in receiving scores (four), and was third in receiving yards (295).

Could this talented duo be the cornerstones for Houston’s offense in the near future? Time will tell, but two first-round picks certainly could have set the Texans up for back-to-back years of success in the draft.