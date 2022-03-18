New Texans Mock Draft: How Houston Builds in Post-Deshaun Watson Era

With Deshaun Watson officially off the roster, here's an updated look at what the Houston Texans could do in the draft

HOUSTON -- Houston, you have a trade.

The Texans are sending Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for three first-round picks, a future third-round pick and a fourth-round pick. In return, Watson and a fifth-round pick are headed to Cleveland.

Watson, 26, did not play in 2021 due to legal entanglements, but still remains one of the top QB talents in the NFL. In 2020, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and an average of 8.9 yards per pass while tossing a franchise-record 33 touchdowns.

As for Houston, it looks to the future in rebuilding the franchise in a new image. With 10 total picks in the 2022 draft — and perhaps more, via trades — the rebuild can finally begin.

Things will change once the Texans fill out the roster in free agency, but for now, here's TexansDaily.com updated seven-round mock draft with the new picks.

Round 1, No. 3: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Houston could go a variety of way if it stays put at No. 3. For now, adding a prime cornerback to pair with Desmond King might be the defense's biggest priority. Enter Gardner to fill the void and become Houston's version Richard Sherman.

Gardner checks every box Texans coach Lovie Smith is looking for at cornerback. He's 6-3, a willing tackler and fluid with his footwork coming out of breaks. He also didn't allow a touchdown in coverage over his three seasons with the Bearcats.

The Texans feature a pair of Bearcat alums in running back coach Danny Barrett and offensive line coach George Warhop. They likely approve the move.

Round 1, No. 13: George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

With an extra first-round pick, the Texans can still address their pass-rushing woes. The verdict is on Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux remains a mystery and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson was (in this mock thinking) selected No. 1 overall.

Karlaftis has shown growth as a run-stopper in the Big Ten. A native of Greece, the 6-5 defensive end has an explosive first step and wins battles often at the line of scrimmage. He's a nice fit for Smith's defense and will be a boost the Texans' 31st-ranked run defense.

Round 2, No. 37: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

New safeties coach Joe Danna is looking for interchangeable players. Justin Reid left in free agency, and while the addition of M.J. Stewart could be promising, Houston needs more.

Brisker took reps at both free and strong safety for the Nittany Lions. He's a willing tackler in run support and offers great instincts in coverage. Brisker's game mirrors that of Reid, making him a nice replacement.

Round 3, No. 68: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

The Texans signed Dare Ogunbowale on a two-year deal, but that's not enough for Houston to be content at the position. After averaging 3.2 yards per carry in 2021, the Texans must address the long-term need for a runner. Keep in mind that both Smith and new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton are hoping to "establish the run" in the new system early.

Spiller is a bruiser-type that has faced some of the best college defenses during his three years at Texas A&M. He has decent speed in space to win at multiple levels of the field. He fits the style of offense Hamilton wants to run and could be a "home run hitter.''

Round 3, No. 80: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Houston is set on the outside with a 1-2 combination of Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. The team needs a receiver in the slot who can win with speed and agility. Moore averaged 13.6 yards per reception and uses his quick feet to win in coverage. He can play either inside or on the perimeter while making an impact.

Round 4, No. 108: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

Houston needs to add depth to the offensive line. Jones was a three-year starter at Southern Utah and excelled in run blocking due to his arm length. He needs to improve in pass protection, but Jones is a swing tackle option with lots of snaps at both spots.

Round 6, No. 183: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

New tight ends coach Tim Berbenich mentioned how Hamilton's offense is "tight-end friendly,'' meaning the Texans must add someone to pair with Brevin Jordan. Kolar is the prototypical tight end who can block and make plays in the red zone. In his final three years of college, he recorded at least 40 receptions per season.

Round 6, No. 206 (Via Green Bay): Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

What's better than one cornerback in the draft? Why not two? McCollum's 6-2 frame is a fine fit for the outside, plus his physicality is a plus on special teams.

Round 6, No. 208 (Via San Francisco): Kyron Johnson, EDGE, Kansas

One can never have enough edge rushers. Johnson put on a show during the Senior Bowl and backed up his skills at both the NFL Combine and Kansas' Pro Day. He's got a chance to be a rotational defensive end with upside as a situational pass-rusher.

Round 7, No. 246: Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

The Texans could be looking for their own version of James White. Last season with the Tar Heels, Chandler averaged 14.4 yards per catch. He also rushed for 1,092 yards and averaged six yards per carry. Seventh-rounders aren't great bets, but maybe he can show skills that allow him to be the lightning to Spiller's thunder.