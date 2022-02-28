Texans Pre-Combine Mock Draft: Secondary Or Pass Rush Help Early?

Will the Houston Texans address their need for a "generational" safety or top-tier pass rusher early in the 2022 draft?

HOUSTON -- There's plenty that will be said about the Houston Texans from now until April’s NFL Draft. Did general manager Nick Caserio make the right call in hiring coach Lovie Smith? Will disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson be on the move? Can Houston improve off a a 4-13 record last season?

For now, attention turns to Indianapolis for the 2022 scouting combine. Currently owning nine picks, including the No. 3 overall selection, Caserio and the Texans have options when on the clock. They won't need to be uber-focused on "needs" inasmuch as they currently could use an upgrade at nearly every position.

What should the Texans do when on the clock? That will be become a bit more clear after the combine and free agency. For now, using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, here's TexansDaily.com's seven-round mock entering a week at Lucas Oil Stadium.

NOTE: No trades will be featured in mock draft, including ones involving either offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil or Watson

Round 1, No. 3: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

A surprise at the start allows Houston to have its pick at pass rusher. The Jacksonville Jaguars go with Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal at No. 1, and the Detroit Lions shock the world by selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 2.

Of the top pass rushers, Hutchinson is the most refined. Last season, he led the FBS with 73 quarterback pressures and recorded 14 sacks on the way to being a Heisman finalist. Houston finished bottom-five in sacks and 31st against the run. Hutchinson fills both needs.

Round 2, No. 37: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Justin Reid is set to test free agency and should receive offers from contending teams. The Texans could cut ties with veteran Eric Murray after a mixed 2021 season and save $5.5 million in cap space. New safeties coach Joe Danna is looking for interchangeable players.

Brisker has taken reps at both free and strong safety for the Nittany Lions. He's a willing tackler in run support and offers great instincts in zone coverage. Brisker's game mirrors that of Reid, making him a nice replacement on the back end of the defense.

Round 3, No. 68: Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Houston's inability to find a stable No. 2 cornerback in coverage was a downfall for the secondary. Terrance Mitchell is under contract, but the Texans need competition along with him and Lonnie Johnson.

Bryant is a lanky defensive back who played well opposite Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner in coverage over the past two seasons. His 6-1 frame will allow him to work outside and his ball skills are underrated. In five years, he recorded 10 interceptions, recording one for a touchdown this past fall.

Round 3, No. 80: Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Expect Houston to be adding a multitude of running backs this offseason. After averaging 3.2 yards per carry in 2021, the Texans must address the long-term need for a runner. Keep in mind that both Smith and new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton are hoping to "establish the run" in the new system early.

Ford is a mix of both size and speed. He possess a nice balance when running up the middle and is physical enough to bulldoze smaller linebackers and safeties. He also can turn on the jets in the open field for massive gains thanks to his speed.

Round 4: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Houston is set on the outside with a 1-2 combination of Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. The team needs a No. 3 receiver in the slot who can win with speed and agility. Moore averaged 13.6 yards per reception and uses his quick feet to win in coverage. He can play either inside or on the perimeter while making an impact.

Round 6: Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

New tight ends coach Tim Berbenich mentioned how Hamilton's offense is "tight-end friendly,'' meaning the Texans must add someone to pair with Brevin Jordan. Kolar is the prototypical tight end that can win with blocking and in the red zone. In his final three years of college, he recorded at least 40 receptions per season.

Round 6: Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

Houston needs to add depth to the offensive line. Jones was a three-year starter at Southern Utah and excelled in run blocking due to his arm length. He needs to improve in pass protection with his footwork, but Jones is a swing tackle option with lots of snaps at both spots.

Round 6 : Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

Houston double-dips at running back and adds more physicality to its backfield. A former linebacker, Smith shined for the Bears' offense, using his brute strength to average 6.2 yards per run. He'll be able to help keep quarterback Davis Mills upright in pass protection and bully his way for the hard yards.

Round 7: Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State

What's better than one cornerback in the draft? Why not two? McCollum's 6-2 frame is a fine fit for the outside, plus his physicality is a plus on special teams.