Texans Draft Mills Bodyguard In Latest Mock

One of the first steps in the Houston Texans getting their offense on track is protecting quarterback Davis Mills. Cue, Todd McShay's latest mock draft.

With the Texans selecting third overall, they'll have plenty of top-quality options to beef up the offensive line, whether it's Evan Neal from Alabama, Texas A&M's Kenyon Green or, in this case, North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu.

Houston allowed 44 sacks last season (ninth most), and its 53.8% pass block win rate was 27th in the NFL. If the Texans want to truly evaluate Davis Mills' long-term potential, they have to keep him upright -- and defenders would have a real difficult time getting to him through the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Ekwonu. Laremy Tunsil has two years left on his contract, but Ekwonu is versatile and can play other positions along the line before eventually taking over the left tackle spot. He plays with power and is a pancake machine, but he also has the quicks to ride speed rushers past the pocket. - Todd McShay, ESPN.

The 6-4, 310-pound lineman would likely be an instant starter, even with with Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard available at tackle. Ekwonu has previously earned second-team All ACC honors at guard, as well as tackle.

The arrival of the first-team All-American would allow the Texans to restore Howard at right tackle where he's shown the most promise, with Ekwonu taking his spot at left guard. Houston's focus could then turn to center and right guard, with both positions up in the air at this time.

Should the Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson for a first-round pick this year, perhaps general manager Nick Caserio could look to add another high-caliber rookie lineman. One option could be All-SEC first-teamer Green, who could step in at right guard, or All-America first-team Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Or (however unlikely) perhaps both.

While the majority of mock drafts seem to have the Texans addressing their defensive weaknesses by adding an edge rusher or star safety, Caserio's logic would be sound if he opted to use a prime pick on a bodyguard for Mills.