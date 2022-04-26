Mock Draft: Texans Gamble on DBs

Had LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. been able to declare for the NFL Draft after his freshman year, he would have been a sure-fire top-three pick.

Now two years later, there's seemingly no consensus on whether or not he'll make the top 10, or even 15.

Regardless, Pro Football Focus has the Houston Texans gambling on Stingley with the third overall pick in its latest mock draft.

Almost any top-10 prospect could have gone here to fill any number of positions the Texans need. With positional need out of the picture, it came down to who was the best prospect. Derek Stingley Jr. is an extraordinary athlete at the cornerback position. He boasted a 91.7 PFF grade during his freshman year — the best in college football — only allowing 38.3% of completions while intercepting more passes than TDs allowed. Although his next two seasons were plagued with injuries contributing to lackluster production, the prospect of Stingley returning as an astonishing athlete with strong man-coverage skills is too much to pass up at third overall.

Assuming he was back to full fitness and was capable of returning to his freshman form as a result, then that could solve a huge position of need for the Texans.

But, given that this is a position of such need - as Lovie Smith himself admitted - Stingley represents a real throw of the dice, especially when the likes of Ahmad "Sauce" Gardener is also likely to be sitting there for the Texans.

And this theme of gambling on defensive backs continues with PFF's 13th pick where it has the Texans selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

This is a spot where the Texans should be ecstatic to see Hamilton. While he may be one of the best players in the class, taking a safety in the top three (the Texans also have the third pick), isn’t financially smart long-term. However, getting Hamilton at pick 13 should be a no-brainer. The Texans have needs at almost every position, so they should be going best player available, which in this case is Hamilton.

Calling Hamilton a gamble is perhaps an overreaction, but his underwhelming 4.59 40-yard time has (at least publicly) hurt his stock which seemed to be positively soaring before the combine.

Thankfully there are only a few more days to go until we find out how much of a gambling man general manager Nick Caserio really is.