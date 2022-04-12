ESPN Mock Draft: Texans Take Alabama OL to Bolster 'Worst Roster in NFL'

The Houston Texans bolster their front lines in ESPN's latest seven round mock drafts.

With just two weeks until the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans have 11 picks and as many, if not more, holes to fill on their roster.

The latest mock draft by ESPN has the Texans building early through front-line bulk on both sides of the ball. The third overall selection of Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal would give the Texans a building block to work around on the offensive line.

With arguably the worst roster in the NFL right now, the Texans are in a position to accumulate as much talent at premium positions as possible. Neal is a high-floor player who can play immediately and bolster an offensive line that already includes Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Neal would give Houston stability alongside Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil - at least until both potentially hit free agency in the next two years.

Prioritizing the improvement of the offensive line would also help give quarterback Davis Mills more time to work and, in theory, improve the run game as well.

Moving on to pick 13 and Houston selects Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The man-mountain could help improve Houston’s abysmal run defense that has mired them for the last couple of years.

Three-down value will be a big factor for Davis' draft range, but he has the potential to up his production. His presence impacts the 10 other players on the field with him, even if it doesn't always show up in the box score.

Having invested a second-round pick in fellow tackle Ross Blacklock just two years ago, Houston also found a starter last year in Roy Lopez and recently re-signed Maliek Collins to a two-year deal. So the prospect of Houston investing a prime pick in a defensive tackle feels unlikely.

In the second round, the Texans add depth at cornerback with Washington’s Kyler Gordon.

As noted by Lovie Smith on Monday, the Texans need to improve at cornerback if they’re to take the next step. The more darts they throw, the more likely they are to land a starter.

At pick No. 68, Houston looks to add some youth to its running back corps in the shape of Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker.

A trio of Rex Burkhead, Marlon Mack, and Walker would reflect the power rushing style offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is believed to be targeting.

With their final top 100 pick, the Texans then add another weapon for quarterback Davis Mills to work with. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir out of Boise State is a consistent threat both inside and out and has the ability to become a reliable target that could act as something like a safety blanket for Mills.

Come round four, Smith’s defensive line adds another body with defensive end Tyreke Smith who had eight sacks in four years at Ohio State.

Just one pick later they add Oregon safety Verone McKinley III to compete with Jonathan Owens, Eric Murray, Terrance Brooks, M.J. Stewart, and Grayland Arnold for a starting spot.

At 183, attention returns to the offensive line with guard Ja’Tyre Carter who could add much-needed depth at the position.

Another dart is thrown at the board at pick 207 with cornerback Derion Kendrick out of Georgia.

The final two picks add further weapons for Mills in wide receiver Tay Martin (207) and tight end/full back Connor Heyward (245).