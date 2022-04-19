Texans Load Up In Trenches In SI Mock

With just nine days to go until the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off, the rush to submit final mocks is on and SI has the Houston Texans loading up in the trenches.

One name that seems to have risen up many draft boards in recent weeks is N.C. State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu, who SI has Houston taking third overall. An imposing figure at 6-4, 310 pounds, Ekwonu has been touted as an immediate starter either at guard or tackle.

Given Houston's struggle to find consistent starting linemen the past few years, he certainly would fill a need.

I do enjoy the theory that the Texans would go with a cornerback here in order to help Lovie Smith, when the Texans so poorly mistreated their last coach and are so clearly scheming toward some future time we can’t yet wrap our heads around. If Houston pivots to something that helps bolster Smith’s favored Tampa 2 defense, consider me shocked and blown away. Ekwonu would provide some stability for the Texans and a run-blocking presence. Eventually, he’d also provide a suitable long-term replacement for Laremy Tunsil.

It will be interesting to see if the Texans prioritize positional need or value in this year's draft, given that they arguably have needs across the board, but will also want to show support for their new head coach's system, assuming they're 100 percent in on Lovie Smith.

At pick 13, SI has the Texans selecting another bulky lineman, Georgia's Jordan Davis.

The 6-6, 341-pound defensive tackle was an All-SEC first-team in 2021, recording 91 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. Davis even had a rushing touchdown during his time with the Bulldogs.

Just a terrifying presence, Davis may be one of the best overall players in the draft. As we said before, the Texans can truly follow a best-player-available approach, and Davis is most certainly that in this scenario. He can be a foundational player for Houston, getting the Texans immediately tougher against the run in a division with Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Travis Etienne (who we know nothing about as a professional, but has a great deal of talent).

There's definitely an argument to be made that the Texans need reinforcements up front given that they ranked 31st in rushing yards and touchdowns allowed.

A rotation of Davis, Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez and Ross Blacklock could set the Texans up for some years to come.