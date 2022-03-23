Texans Draft D in NFL Mock First Round - Kayvon Thibodeaux, But No 'Sauce'?

The Texans add a pass rusher and cornerback at their first two pick in the latest mock draft

HOUSTON -- Defensive coach, defensive draft. That might be the best approach for the Houston Texans in 2022.

With the Deshaun Watson trade officially complete, the Texans can turn their attention to the April Draft with hopes of improving the roster long-term. That starts with two hopefully franchise caliber-players being selected at No. 3 and No. 13.

In NFL.com's latest mock draft, the Texans focus on defense for new coach Lovie Smith. With the No. 3 selection, Houston bolsters its defensive line with the addition of Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Writes NFL.com:

Kayvon Thibodeaux Kayvon Thibodeaux © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC Kayvon Thibodeaux © Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Texans are loaded with draft capital after the Deshaun Watson trade. Adding a premier pass rusher would be a good cornerstone for their rebuild. - Daniel Jeremiah

The the decision to take Thibodeaux No. 3 overall became easy following the moves in front of Houston. The Jacksonville Jaguars used the top selection to take Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. One pick later the Detroit Lions selected Georgia's Travon Walker.

Thibodeaux, a 6-5 defensive end, provides a unique blend of power, size and speed off the edge. In his final season with the Ducks, he recorded 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 10 games. He earned unanimous All-American honors for his efforts in the Pac-12.

When asked about if he would enjoy being a member of Smith's defensive front, Thibodeaux said he could see himself thriving here.

"I'd love to be in Houston," Thibodeaux told reporters recently at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I'd love to play in that Lovie Smith system. That's close to home. That's not too far. I love the sun out there.''

With its second first-round pick, Houston addressed its secondary woes by adding a cornerback No. 13. With Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner (No. 4) off the board, the Texans elect to add the No. 2-ranked cornerback in the class, Washington's Trent McDuffie.

McDuffie checked in a little smaller than anticipated at the combine (5-10 3/4 and 193 pounds with 29 3/4-inch arms), but his tape is outstanding. - Jeremiah

McDuffie last season become one of the top defensive backs in the Pac-12 for his efforts in coverage. Playing bigger than his 5-10 frame, the former Huskies star recorded 94 career tackles, eight past deflections, four tackles for losses, two interceptions and a sack.

Trent McDuffie Trent McDuffie Trent McDuffie

The Texans last season struggled to find consistency in the pass rush, finishing bottom five in sacks with 32. Although Houston improved in takeaways, it wasn't consistent in coverage. The Texans finished 23rd in pass defense, allowing 27 touchdowns through the air.

Houston is expected to field calls for the No. 3 selection. The Texans currently have 11 total picks following the Watson trade with Cleveland, including seven picks in the top 110 selections.