Skip to main content

NFL Mock Draft: Defensive Star For Texans' New Head Coach?

With a defensive-minded head coach likely to be soon hired, it's only appropriate that Pro Football Focus has the Houston Texans selecting a defensive player third overall in the NFL Draft.

With all signs pointing to the Houston Texans hiring a defensive-minded head coach, be it Brian Flores or the more likely candidate Lovie Smith, it's only appropriate they look to that side of the ball with their top draft pick.

The Texans lack consistently impactful pass rushers outside of Jonathan Greenard, and need help defending the run after finishing 31st in yards allowed in 2021. With one pick, Pro Football Focus has the Texans taking a solid step toward alleviating these issues in the shape of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

USATSI_17294331
Aidan Hutchinson
hutchinson

The Texans need to take the most pro-ready prospect in the draft. Already great against the run, Hutchinson has an explosive first step and wins right off the line of scrimmage. He might need some more bend to get around NFL tackles, but he’ll come in and be a contributor from Day 1. - Seth Galina, PFF.

Hutchinson dominated this season, winning more awards than his trophy cabinet could likely handle while recording 14 sacks, 62 tackles, and 16.5 tackles for a loss in 14 games.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17116105
Play

NFL Mock Draft: Defensive Star For Texans' New Head Coach?

With a defensive-minded head coach likely to be soon hired, it's only appropriate that Pro Football Focus has the Houston Texans selecting a defensive player third overall in the NFL Draft.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
1DACD5EA-A063-40AD-A283-C50DA68FC1A5
Play

Will Josh McCown Land Spot on New Coach Lovie Smith's Texans' Staff?

After missing out on becoming the new head coach of the Houston Texans, Josh McCown is rumored to join Lovie Smith's coaching staff.

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
Aidan Hutchinson
Play

Pass Rush And Press Coverage?: Texans Focus Heavily On Defense Mock Draft

In the latest mock draft, Houston adds a prime pass rusher and toolsy shutdown cornerback

54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Throw in the fact that in December, Hutchinson said on ESPN 97.5's The Wheelhouse that Houston "felt right" after arriving for an awards ceremony. Plus, this pick could only benefit Houston's 2021 sack leader Greenard given that a one-two punch of Greenard and Hutchinson would spread the protection and attention.

Add defensive tackles Roy Lopez, fresh off a solid rookie year, and Ross Blacklock, who blossomed into a solid contributor in 2021, and Houston's front four could be set for some time.

roy lopez
Jonathan Greenard
Ross Blacklock

USATSI_17116105
News

NFL Mock Draft: Defensive Star For Texans' New Head Coach?

18 minutes ago
1DACD5EA-A063-40AD-A283-C50DA68FC1A5
News

Will Josh McCown Land Spot on New Coach Lovie Smith's Texans' Staff?

45 minutes ago
Aidan Hutchinson
News

Pass Rush And Press Coverage?: Texans Focus Heavily On Defense Mock Draft

54 minutes ago
USATSI_17479120_168388359_lowres
News

What Can Texans Learn from 5 Fun Super Bowl LVI Facts?

58 minutes ago
Kyle Hamilton
News

Does Hiring Lovie Smith Change Texans' NFL Draft Plans?

1 hour ago
NFL
News

Sources Reveal: Did Coach Josh McCown Turn Down Texans Offer?

3 hours ago
USATSI_16766669
News

Texans Officially Interview Coach Lovie Smith; What’s Next?

3 hours ago
DDA7C2E2-F2BD-401E-9D33-182029605E6F
News

Texans Make ‘Official’ Announcement on Coach Lovie Smith; Pep Hamilton Stays?

3 hours ago