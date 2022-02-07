NFL Mock Draft: Defensive Star For Texans' New Head Coach?

With a defensive-minded head coach likely to be soon hired, it's only appropriate that Pro Football Focus has the Houston Texans selecting a defensive player third overall in the NFL Draft.

With all signs pointing to the Houston Texans hiring a defensive-minded head coach, be it Brian Flores or the more likely candidate Lovie Smith, it's only appropriate they look to that side of the ball with their top draft pick.

The Texans lack consistently impactful pass rushers outside of Jonathan Greenard, and need help defending the run after finishing 31st in yards allowed in 2021. With one pick, Pro Football Focus has the Texans taking a solid step toward alleviating these issues in the shape of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans need to take the most pro-ready prospect in the draft. Already great against the run, Hutchinson has an explosive first step and wins right off the line of scrimmage. He might need some more bend to get around NFL tackles, but he’ll come in and be a contributor from Day 1. - Seth Galina, PFF.

Hutchinson dominated this season, winning more awards than his trophy cabinet could likely handle while recording 14 sacks, 62 tackles, and 16.5 tackles for a loss in 14 games.

Throw in the fact that in December, Hutchinson said on ESPN 97.5's The Wheelhouse that Houston "felt right" after arriving for an awards ceremony. Plus, this pick could only benefit Houston's 2021 sack leader Greenard given that a one-two punch of Greenard and Hutchinson would spread the protection and attention.

Add defensive tackles Roy Lopez, fresh off a solid rookie year, and Ross Blacklock, who blossomed into a solid contributor in 2021, and Houston's front four could be set for some time.