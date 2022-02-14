2022 NFL Mock Draft: Texans Take Potential Defensive Difference-Maker

The Houston Texans address their need at pass rush in the first post-Super Bowl mock draft

The confetti has fallen, the tears have flowed and in the end, the Los Angeles Rams have finally done it. Coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive end Aaron Donald are Super Bowl champions.

The NFL season never sleeps. Teams are preparing for the offseason with free agency and the NFL draft looming in the coming weeks.

What will the Houston Texans do when on the clock at No. 3? It all depends on the selections ahead of them. Here's our first 2022 NFL Mock Draft post-Super Bowl.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Jaguars have an offensive-minded coach in Doug Pederson and need to protect Trevor Lawrence in Year 2. Neal is one of the most explosive offensive linemen in recent memories is has all the tools to be a franchise left tackle.

2. Detroit Lions - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

The hometown kid remains in the Motor City to begin his NFL career. Hutchinson is a premier pass-rusher who generated 73 pressures in 14 sacks in his finals season with the Wolverines. He'll be the Nick Bosa of Ford Field for years to come.

3. Houston Texans - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Jacksonville and Detroit overthink Thibodeaux's upside and take the safe route. Houston pounces on perhaps the best player in the draft to pair with defensive end Jonathan Greenard as a 1-2 combination of rising pass rushers in the game.

4. New York Jets - Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State

Much like Jacksonville, the Jets need to protect QB Zach Wilson at all costs this offseason. Ekwonu has experience at both guard and tackle, making him a reliable blocker in the trenches and tone-setter in pass protection.

5. New York Giants - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

The Giants are under a new regime, but both GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll come from the Buffalo Bills, a franchise known for taking the "best player available" approach. Few players are talented as Hamilton in the class. Line him up anywhere and watch him work wonders for the Giants' secondary.

6. Carolina Panthers - Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Sure, a quarterback would be nice, but the offensive line was horrendous in pass protection last season. Cross comes from Mike Leach's pass-heavy system and recorded over 700 pass protection sets last season. He's the most NFL-ready pass protector in the class by far.

7. New York Giants (VIA CHI) - Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

Linderbaum might be the Quenton Nelson of the 2022 class. Nelson was drafted sixth overall in 2018 but has become the league's best interior offensive linemen since. A smart IQ and bullish form in blocking sets, Linderbaum is exactly what Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley need up front.

8. Atlanta Falcons - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Atlanta needs help in its pass rush and offensive line, but a talent like Stingley only comes around once in a blue moon. On paper, he's the top cornerback in the class thanks to his footwork and fluidity. This could be a steal to pair with standout A.J. Terrell in the secondary.

9. Denver Broncos - Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Denver might be trading this pick for a quarterback in the offseason, but for now, they select Willis. A big-time arm with great field vision as a runner, Willis has the chance to be special with proper coaching. Enter Nathaniel Hackett, who helped Aaron Rodgers post back-to-back MVP seasons in Green Bay.

10. New York Jets (VIA SEA) - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The Jets could address their secondary woes, but instead, give Zach Wilson a true No. 1 wide receiver. Garrett Wilson is a prime route-runner who has stellar hands and is a YAC machine. Pairing him with second-year pro Elijah Moore is a scary thought.

11. Washington Commanders - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Maybe the Commanders trade for a veteran this offseason, but for now, they add the most NFL-ready quarterback. Pickett is known for his excellent decision-making and high-quality completion rating. Similar to Mac Jones or Joe Burrow, Washington adds a high-tempo passer to conduct the offense accordingly.

12. Minnesota Vikings - Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Arguably the best cornerback in the draft, Gardner has the size, physicalness and fluid backpedal make him ready for anything in coverage. The Vikings need a long-term No. 1 cornerback and find it with Sauce on the outside.

13. Cleveland Browns - Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Baker Mayfield being the issue or not, Cleveland needs help at wide receiver. Burks is a physical playmaker who wins with his size over speed. A similar player to A.J. Brown, Cleveland grabs a top target who can win at any level of the field.

14. Baltimore Ravens. - George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

Still coming into his own as a pass rusher, Karlaftis is one of the best in run support. He's a violent disruptor at the line of scrimmage and consistently forces his way into the backfield. This feels like a perfect pairing for both sides.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (VIA MIA) - David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

The Eagles' defensive line is getting up there in age, and it's starting to show in the pass rush. Although very raw, Ojabo finished second in the Big Ten last season in both sacks and pressures. He'll take time to adjust but could end up being a steal with proper coaching.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (VIA IND) - Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Darius Slay is still one of the game's better cornerbacks, but he's 31 and soon will begin to decline in coverage. Booth is a physical defender, but excels in coverage, remaining confident and rarely biting on double moves.

17. Los Angeles Chargers - Drake London, WR, USC

Until Mike Williams signs an extension, the Chargers need another weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert. London led the NCAA last season in contested catches and is one of the more refined route-runners in the class. He's an ideal replacement for Williams and complements Keenan Allen in the slot.

18. New Orleans Saints - Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

New Orleans might be content running it back with quarterback Jameis Winston for another season. They need a home run threat at receiver and Williams fits the bill. Even with the torn ACL, the Crimson Tide pass-catcher is expected to be ready for Week 1. This is too easy of an option to pair with Michael Thomas.

19. Philadelphia Eagles - Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

For the first time since 1979, Philadelphia addresses its linebacker woes early. Lloyd is a three-down thumper who can play in coverage but is a consistent tackler. Meet the new field general of the Eagles' defense.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers - Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Pittsburgh will be adding a quarterback this offseason, but he desperately needs offensive line help. Penning is a mauler in the trenches that plays with a chip on his shoulder each snap. He's exactly the type of player Pittsburgh is known for selecting.

21. New England Patriots - Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dean is a heat-seeking missile that flies to the football with ease. His aggressive play style and ability to read and react against the run makes him an ideal fit for Bill Belichick's defense.

22. Las Vegas Raiders - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Las Vegas enters a new era by adding in a pass-catcher who can take the tops off of defenses. Olave averaged 15.6 yards per catch and tallied 35 touchdowns during his time at Ohio State. He also is the most complete route-runner in the class.

23. Arizona Cardinals - Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

Chandler Jones is set to hit free agency and J.J. Watt remains an injury-prone player. In his final season at Florida State, Johnson broke out with 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. He's a younger version of Jones who can play at a high level early on.

24. Dallas Cowboys - Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

The Cowboys have to upgrade their offensive line in some way. Green was a three-year starter for the Aggies' offense and was an All-American at guard. He's built tough and ready to be a Week 1 starter at the next level inside.

25. Buffalo Bills - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Buffalo could have been in the Super Bowl if its defense finished strong against the Kansas City Chiefs. Although on the smaller size, McDuffie has one of the sharpest minds in coverage and plays bigger than his 5-11 frame. Pairing him with Tre'Davious White could be a mismatch for opponents.

26. Tennessee Titans - Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Tennessee's offense was putrid when it was missing both wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. Although Ryan Tannehill must improve, adding in a well-rounded tight end like McBride who can be another weapon and help in run blocking makes too much sense.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

After the long wait, Corral comes off the board and heads to the quarterback whisperer Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay. A quality passer with good arm strength and decision-making skills, the Bucs add a name who in time could be the best name of the class.

28. Green Bay Packers. - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Aaron Rodgers? Jordan Love? It doesn't matter, the Packers need another receiver to join the mix this offseason. Dotson is an explosive weapon who makes consistent plays in space for massive gains. Any quarterback would be lucky to have him.

29. Miami Dolphins (VIA SF) - Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

New coach Mike McDaniel is of the essence of building from within. That means Miami needs to address its offensive line woes to protect Tua Tagovailoa. Raimann is a project, but he possesses a quick punch that helps stabilize his footwork in pass protection sets.

30. Kansas City Chiefs. - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Kansas City is set to potentially lose Tyrann Mathieu in free agency. Brisker is a hard-hitting safety with the ability to thrive in zone coverage down in the box. There's a bit of Mathieu to his overall demeanor.

31. Cincinnati Bengals - Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

Did you watch the Super Bowl Sunday night? Joe Burrow was sacked seven times and both areas of the Bengals' offensive line were a mess. Johnson is the best offensive lineman left and is an upgrade than both current starters at guard.

32. Detroit Lions (VIA LAR) - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star in the making, but Detroit needs another weapon for Jared Goff. Pickens was a top 15 talent before suffering a torn ACL last spring. When healthy, he's a physical receiver with excellent hand-eye coordination that allows him to win near every rep.