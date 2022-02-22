Texans Go Offense In Latest Mock Draft

Skip to main content

Texans Boost Offensive Line In Latest Mock Draft

In this latest mock draft, the Houston Texans opt against the big-name defensive playmakers available and instead focus on protecting quarterback Davis Mills.

To date, the majority of mock drafts have unanimously seen the Houston Texans use their prized third overall pick on one of this year's numerous highly-rated defensive playmakers. 

But not everyone.

In their latest mock draft, Pro Football Focus has Houston selecting a bog-bodied offensive lineman to help solve one of the Texans' biggest issues: Their leaking line.

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State   

At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Ekwonu has guard-tackle versatility but earned a legitimate shot to start his NFL career at offensive tackle after his spectacular 2021 campaign at left tackle with the Wolfpack. He earned a 91.6 overall grade and 93.8 run-blocking grade across more than 800 offensive snaps this season, the latter of which ranks sixth among all single-season marks for Power Five tackles since 2014. He’s a true road-grader in the run game with improved polish and footwork in pass protection. A player with his skill set shouldn't fall past the first 10 picks in the draft. - Austin Gayle, PFF.

burkhead nyj
Ikem Ekwonu
lovie deshaun watson
Ikem Ekwonu
Ikem Ekwonu

Rumors have been rife in recent weeks surrounding the future of Houston's two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, and whether or not a trade could be on the horizon for the former Miami Dolphin to free up cap space.

Ekwonu would, in theory, provide the Texans with an immediate replacement for Tunsil, with soon-to-be fourth-year lineman Tytus Howard looking likely to return to tackle after a stint at guard in 2021.

Two youngsters bookending Houston's offensive line would provide a solid basis to build from moving forward, with the interior also in need of a revamp.

Tytus Howard
Tytus Howard

It would also help give likely-starting quarterback Davis Mills a consistent line to work alongside. Not to mention that - if Ekwonu's run-blocking grade is to be believed - his presence would give new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton the start of an improved line behind which to build a hopefully improved run game, following a league-worst 1,422 yards in 2021.

