Who Was Texans Most Improved Player in 2021?

Houston Texans nickelback Tavierre Thomas has been named the team's most improved player by Pro Football Focus.

Last season's 4-12 record may not scream success, but the Houston Texans did find a few building blocks.

The likes of quarterback Davis Mills, receiver Nico Collins and defensive tackle Roy Lopez all arrived via the draft and made an impact, while defensive tackle Maliek Collins, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and punter Cam Johnston all proved shrewd free agency signings.

However, the standout member of Houston's 2021 free-agency class has to be nickelback Tavierre Thomas, with the former Cleveland Brown being named the Texans' most improved player by Pro Football Focus.

PFF Grade change from 2020 to 2021: 50.2 → 77.6 (+27.4) Thomas had one of the most underrated seasons in the league this year. Up until this last season, the 2018 undrafted free agent had played only 237 snaps in meaningful NFL games for the Browns. Last year, Thomas stepped up as the nickel for Houston, and he was one of the best at the position. Thomas posted one of the five highest slot coverage grades in the NFL and allowed the fewest yards per slot coverage snap (0.50). - Anthony Treash, PFF

The 25-year-old played in every game, recording two interceptions, four defended passes, one forced fumble, 86 tackles and one touchdown.

On 56 percent of Houston's defensive snaps, Thomas allowed 26 completions on 42 targets for just 217 yards and one touchdown. When targeted, Thomas allowed an average quarterback rating of 63.3.

Thomas was signed to a two-year, $4 million contract which given his production and age looks like a steal.