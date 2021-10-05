Can Texans Regain Confidence in Time for Patriots?

The Texans must contain New England's short pass and run game to win at home

HOUSTON -- After a close loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, maybe fans could buy the stock that the Houston Texans could beat the New England Patriots.

Anyone still believing after the past two weeks?

The Texans looked lost in last Sunday's 40-0 debacle against the Buffalo Bills. It's not the fact that Houston fell to 1-3 against a team that's projected to make the postseason, but rather how hapless they looked in doing so.

Houston finished with only 109 yards of total offense and five turnovers on the way to the worst loss in franchise history. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills was responsible for four of those turnovers by the way of interceptions. The Texans went 1 of 9 on third down.

Can those mistakes be corrected before the Pats arrive Sunday?

"I don’t think it’s a quick fix," Texas coach David Culley said. "I think its fixable. We just got to coach better."

Here comes New England, also 1-3 and agitated after coming within inches of beating Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium in Week 4. The Patriots continue to look for their offensive identity despite several close matchups.

For years, they have been known for their ability to run the ball. But they currently rank 31st in rushing, averaging less than 70 yards per game. Against Tampa Bay they finished with eight carries for minus-1 yard.

Bill Belichick offenses also are known for the ability to connect with tight ends. Neither Jonnu Smith or Hunter Henry — two high-end free agents added this offseason — have over 150 receiving yards.

New England isn't playing its trademark football just yet. Maybe that's a good thing for Houston's psyche.

“They do what they do very well," Culley said Monday. "In other words, what I am saying is that whatever they are doing offensively, whatever they are doing defensively, they don’t make mistakes."

Defensively, maybe that's true. The Patriots rank top five in total defense, fourth in pass defense (185.0 yards per game) and sixth in points allowed (17.5).

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two teams is at quarterback. Both franchise will start rookies with Texans' Tyrod Taylor on the injured reserve for another week.

New England's Mac Jones isn't just a higher selection than Mills. His ceiling could be higher to this point as well.

Drafted 15th last April, Jones played a critical role in keeping New England in the game Sunday. Much like the Texans in Orchard Park, the weather was a factor at Gillette Stadium.

The main difference? Jones had one turnover compared to Mills' four. Another difference was progression downfield passing.

At one point, Jones completed 19 straight passes, one of which led to a touchdown to Smith in the third quarter. He finished 31 of 40 for 275 yards and two scores, with a passer rating of 101.6.

Compare that to Brady's line (22 of 43, 269 yards, 70.8 passer rating), Jones outplayed the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the place he called home for two decades.

“Obviously, he’s playing pretty well right now," Culley said of Jones. "So, we will just see.”

Maybe fans will criticize the comparison of Jones and Mills. One was a first-round pick while the other was drafted in the third round. However, it's not always about number of games played, but rather the success in said outings.

Mills made 11 starts in college and posted a 7-4 record. Jones started 17 for Nick Saban and only lost once on the way to national title.

Both quarterbacks are struggling to find consistency, but Jones has looked better thus far. Maybe Mills can turn it around at home? His last home game was his best of the season. He finished 19 of 28 passing for 169 yards, a touchdown and zero turnovers in a Thursday night loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Houston needs that type of consistency win against New England. That, and stopping the Patriots from doing what they "do best."

"We’ve already had a lot of pressure on us already since before the season started," running back David Johnson said. "I think the biggest thing is just watching this film, learning from it and then don’t look back, and get ready for the Patriots.”