What's Houston's Actual Trade Market For Deshaun Watson?

With the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants likely out on Deshaun Watson, who remains in the hunt?

HOUSTON -- What is Deshaun Watson's "new'' trade value this offseason? Can the Houston Texans actually get a massive net gain back for the three-time Pro Bowl, yet controversial quarterback for April's NFL Draft?

All last season, the Miami Dolphins were linked to Watson as the top trade destination. In large part, then-coach Brian Flores wanted to move off second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with hopes of adding the standout under center to compete for a deep postseason run in the AFC.

Flores was fired after three seasons despite posting back-to-back winning seasons and a 24-25 overall record. While Flores remains a candidate for the Texans coaching opening, general manager Nick Caserio has made it clear that Watson is no longer a part of their long-term plans.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is dealing with his own troubles. Flores is suing him, two other franchises, and the league for systemic racism in hiring and firing practices. If that's not enough, one of the biggest things Dolphins GM Chris Grier is looking for in the next coach is a candidate that thinks they can elevate Tagovailoa's play.

Miami is likely out of the picture, which leaves four teams as the favorites to land Watson via trade. The Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos were interested in Watson last year.

Are they still in the second time around?

Keep in mind that Houston did have an almost-deal in place to trade Watson to Miami at the Nov. 2 deadline. Caserio and Houston would've likely received three future first-round picks, two mid-round picks, and an early Day 3 selection for the disgruntled quarterback.

Troy Taormina-USA Today Jay Biggerstaff-USA Today Kevin Jairaj-USA Today Kevin Jairaj-USA Today

Ross ultimately backed out because he insisted that Watson reach all his settlements on his civil suits before becoming a member of the team. As of this time, the former franchise quarterback in Houston is still facing 22 civil cases of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Carolina, which owns the No. 6 pick in the draft, could select a young quarterback to build around at a cheaper price. The same could be said for Denver at No. 9. Philadelphia made the postseason with second-year option Jalen Hurts and might be a playmaker or two away from being a viable NFC threat.

Would Watson waive his no-trade clause to play in Washington? Going from one dysfunctional franchise to another is a lateral move, and one Watson likely isn't certain to accept regardless of the return.

Any team that adds Watson this offseason isn't just bringing in a polarizing figure. They're also adding a player who is off their rookie deal and now making the big bucks. This fall, Watson will begin to play on his four-year, $156 million extension signed back in 2020.

Watson's average salary is a respectable $35 million a year, but it's only reasonable should he play full-time. The NFL is also still investigating Watson's cases, which could lead to suspensions in the near future.

Caserio has two options as the offseason approaches. He can lower his asking price and be done with the Watson drama at NRG Drive, or he can stand pat and wait for the exact offer he wants.

And yes, there's going to be a team that's eventually willing to spend that type of money for a difference-making quarterback. Look at the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs. The rosters are strong, but quarterback play elevates them to top-tier contenders in the AFC.

In the NFC, Chicago's Justin Fields and San Francisco's Trey Lance are considered the "next generation" of passers, though much is still unknown. Does anyone else stand out in a conference that's filled with aging players at the game's most crucial position?

The sooner Watson and his legal team figure out their issues, the sooner Texans fans will receive clarity on the asking price from Caserio. Seemingly Watson's days in Houston could be numbered.

Then again, where have we heard this before?