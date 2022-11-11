Skip to main content

Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?

The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week.

The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week. 

The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football. While the loss cemented Houston's NFL worst record, there was some bright spots regarding the future of the franchise. 

Rooking running back Dameon Pierce roared for a career-high 139 yards on 27 carries in the defeat. Pierce leads all rookies in rushing yards with 678 and he's sixth overall in the NFL. Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano was also a big hit. In his first career game, Quitoriano elevated over defenders for a two-yard touchdown catch. 

If the NFL season was over today, the Texans would own the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. Meanwhile, the Giants are racing to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. New York hopes Kenny Golladay can return vs. Houston to boost the team’s wide receiver group.

INJURY UPDATE: Texans star receiver Brandin Cooks has returned to the team after missing the Texans' Thursday night loss for personal reasons after expressing his displeasure on social media and privately that he wasn't traded at the NFL deadline.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-6-1) at New York Giants (6-2)

ODDS: The Texans are 5.5-point underdogs to the Giants.

GAME TIME: Sunday, November 13th, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

LOCATION: Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV/RADIO: CBS|KHOU 11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Lovie Smith's high praise for Pierce:

"Every time Dameon has stepped on the field, same type of effort he gives. On what we want to be - a running football team, physical, running attack - our tailback … kinda says it all on what we’d like to be.”

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Jerry Hughes
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans DE Jerry Hughes Credits Secondary For High Sack Total

By Connor Zimmerlee
Brandin-Cooks-Texans-NFL-Trade-Deadline-Texans-Trade-Brandin-Cooks-Trade-e1667335295946
Houston Texans Latest News

'Frustrated' Brandin Cooks Speaks Out on Texans Trade Failure: 'I Want to Win'

By Aaron Wilson
davis mills 11111
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_19072761
Houston Texans Latest News

How Will Texans Fair Against Giants Defensive Line?

By Coty M. Davis
Nico Collins
Houston Texans Latest News

Houston Texans Update: Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Maliek Collins Back at Practice

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_17385012
Houston Texans Latest News

Brandin Cooks Limited In Return To Texans Practice

By Coty M. Davis
daniel jones 432
Houston Texans Latest News

Giants QB Daniel Jones: A Dual-Threat Weapon vs. Texans?

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_16976846
Houston Texans Latest News

Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants

By Coty M. Davis