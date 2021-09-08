What Did College Football Just Do To Deshaun Watson Trade Value?

Nick Caserio walks into the regular season with a bit more of an edge after Week 1 of college football.

HOUSTON -- College football has returned, giving fans an extra day to sit in front of their televisions to cheer on their favorite schools.

Who was the biggest winner of Week 1? It might be Nick Caserio and Deshaun Watson's trade value.

That price could continue to soar week by week based off quarterback play.

Houston Texans GM Caserio remains firm on his asking price for Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl QB who has been asking for a trade for months. The team likely would have shipped him during the 2021 NFL Draft and drafted his replacement, but the QB's legal entanglements have tied Houston's hands.

Watson is facing 22 civil cases of sexual assault and misconduct, so his value isn't at its "norm.'' Teams have called. The bids are too low. Caserio shoots them down.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

READ MORE: Texans' Laremy Tunsil making progress in return from COVID-19

But after Week 1 of the new college season, the price of three first-round picks, two second-round picks and a proven player seems more right than ever. After all, did you watch the next crop of NFL QBs do their on-campus work?

The battle for QB1 in the 2022 NFL Draft seems to be between North Carolina's Sam Howell and Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler. The Tar Heels lost to Virginia Tech on Friday night while the Sooners improved to 1-0, but played too close for comfort against a scrappy Tulane team.

Rattler has shaky moments. Two turnovers easily could have doubled if not for a controversial pass interference call and other issues.

As for Howell, last season's UNC departures were missed. Dyami Brown, Dazz Newsome and Javonte Williams are now hoping to make their marks in the NFL. Howell tossed three three interceptions on the way to a loss.

Still think they're top-pick material? Top-five status? Top 10?

Lesser names like Boston College's Phil Jurkovec and Cincinnati's Desmond Ritter finished strong with their teams, but neither are first-round QBs just yet. Liberty's Malik Willis threw for 217 yards and touchdown, so maybe that a good name. But there are not many Watsons out there.

READ MORE: Texans Season Preview: There is a Blueprint

Critics continue to call Caserio a fool for keeping Watson on the active roster. He has to. Releasing him would be a financial disaster through 2025, and trading him now likely would gain him a bag of balls and a one-way ticket out of Houston.

It's why Caserio must be patient. His offer will soon be coming. Another week of inconsistent QB play and the asking price could be going up.

Tyrod Taylor is Houston's Week 1 starter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Texans fan might wave the white flag now, but the only place to from rock bottom is up.

But then comes the Texans' next problem, assuming they can deal Watson for all of those picks: Which one of those picks becomes a player who can be a winning NFL QB?

READ MORE: Two Key Texans Return To Practice Before Jacksonville