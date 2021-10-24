    • October 24, 2021
    Texans' Offense Again Inept in Loss to Cardinals

    Rookie quarterback Davis Mills and Houston's offense are again kept out of the end zone
    Author:

    The only thing the Houston Texans should say after another hapless, humiliating loss on the road? "Thank you, Astros."

    While H-town's baseball team captivates the interest of sports fans by advancing to another World Series, the city's football team - thankfully under the radar - just smashed helmet-first into rock bottom. Yes, again.

    It's official: Without Deshaun Watson or Tyrod Taylor or a play-making receiver or any semblance of a consistent running game, the Texans' offense again embarrassingly spun its wheels in Sunday's 31-5 loss to the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Thanks to a safety (a Jacob Martin tackle of Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray in the end zone) and a 53-yard field goal (by veteran Ka'imi Fairbairn), the Texans actually led, 5-0.

    But - same as in lopsided losses in Buffalo and Indianapolis - Houston's offense was wholly harmless. Arizona scored the game's final 31 points as coach David Culley's team fell deeper into the abyss with its sixth consecutive loss.

    At this point, that season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars feels like merely a dream. Humiliating enough to enter an NFL game as garish 18-point underdogs. Worse not to cover the eye-popping spread.

    But this is life for the Texans, who own the NFL's most punch-less offense. Against Arizona - which, admittedly, entered the game as one of the NFL's stingiest scoring defenses - Houston looked like the jayvee scrimmaging the big boys.

    Rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw 32 passes for only 135 yards and was sacked twice. Culleys' stubborn running-back-by-committee (featuring David Johnson, Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay) averaged only 2.8 yards per rush (15 carries for 42 yards) and Houston's longest play was a mere 22 yards thanks to a Nico Collins catch.

    Worst of all, the ineptitude in the desert wasn't a hiccup but merely a habit.

    *In their last three road games, the Texans are 0-3 and have been out-scored by a whopping 102-8.

    *The Texans haven't scored an offensive touchdown on the road since Mills hit Brandin Cooks with a 2-yard pass early in the fourth quarter of their loss in Cleveland on Sept. 19.

    *Houston's last 34 drives - covering 177 snaps - on the road have ended in 18 punts, 6 interceptions, 4 failed 4th downs, 3 fumbles, 2 field goals and 1 missed goal.

    Need a Halloween costume idea? Dress up as the Texans' offense. Nothing scarier right now.

