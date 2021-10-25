Injury to Insult: Texans' Vet LB May Have Broken Thumb

As if the 31-5 loss to the undefeated Cardinals couldn't get any worse, it can ...

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Houston Texans veteran starting linebacker Christian Kirksey suffered a thumb injury Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and the team is concerned that he may have sustained a fracture.

“We’re not really sure what the situation is with that,” Texans coach David Culley said.

The Texans' defensive signal caller, Kirksey finished second on the defense with eight tackles during a 31-5 defeat to the undefeated Cardinals.

Since signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract this offseason to join the Texans after previous stints with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns, Kirksey has started every game this season and has 51 tackles and one interception.

Even if the thumb is fractured, Kirksey is considered likely to be able to play through the injury.

If Kirksey is sidelined, the Texans would likely go with a combination of Kamu Grugier-Hill, Zach Cunningham and Kevin Pierre-Louis.

It's one of the deeper positions on the 1-6 Texans, a rebuilding team on a six-game losing streak.

The defense was bad against Arizona, but the offense was again worse. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills and company managed just 135 passing yards as the Cardinals scored the game's final 31 points.

In their last three road games, the Texans are 0-3 and have been out-scored by a whopping 102-8. Houston's last 34 drives - covering 177 snaps - on the road have ended in 18 punts, 6 interceptions, 4 failed 4th downs, 3 fumbles, 2 field goals and 1 missed goal.

The Texans will try to end their six-game losing streak Sunday when they host the 6-1 Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium.