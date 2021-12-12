Did The Texans Just Reveal 2022 NFL Draft Plans?

The Texans draft is expected to be decided based on the play of Davis Mills

HOUSTON -- Sitting at 2-10, the Houston Texans will soon be turning their attention to the NFL Draft. Already eliminated from the 2021 NFL Playoffs, it's never too early to be thinking of the future.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans seem to be zeroed in Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson should they select in the top three picks next April. Of course, the deciding factor will be based on the play of rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Texans coach David Culley said Friday that Mills is expected to be the starter for the remainder of the season barring injury, replacing 11-year veteran Tyrod Taylor.

"It has nothing to do with Tyrod not being ready to play or anything," Culley said. "It's just we feel like that's the best thing that gives us the chance to win."

Mills started six games in place of Taylor following a Week 2 hamstring injury. Taylor returned to action in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins and has struggled to remain consistent.

Since his return, Taylor has thrown just two touchdowns against five interceptions and has taken 12 sacks in four games. Last week in a 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he was benched in the closing minutes of the third quarter, he completed five of his 13 passes for a total of 45 yards.

"He didn't like the decision," Culley said of his conversation with Taylor. "I wouldn't have liked it either, but this is a production business. At offense, it always starts at the position. We needed a spark. We needed a change. We made the change."

The hope is that Mills can show enough promise to have him enter 2022 as the full-fledged starter. In burst, the third-round pick from Stanford has shown some stability, primarily when playing at NRG Stadium.

At home, Mills has thrown for 790 yards and seven touchdowns against one interception. He is 0-6 as a starter, but also has thrown for over 300 yards twice when playing in front of the home crowd.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio used his first ever pick as the acting GM to select Mills. Caserio said earlier this month that the team would be evaluating everything down the stretch to help build Houston's future in the right direction. That includes both Mills as the long-term option at QB and Culley as head coach.

Hutchinson, who helped lead Michigan's defense to the College Football Playoff, finished second in Heisman voting on Saturday behind Alabama's Bryce Young with 954 votes. This season, the senior recorded 58 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for losses and 14 sacks.

Thibodeaux, who entered the season as the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall, played in 10 games this season, recording 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for losses and seven sacks. He declared for the draft earlier this month following the departure of head coach Mario Cristobal, who left the program to head back to Miami.

The Texans are currently tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) for the NFL's second-worst record, behind only the Detroit Lions (1-10-1). Houston faces Jacksonville next Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium.