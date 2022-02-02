Should Texans Add Another Quarterback?

MOBILE, Ala -- Before the Houston Texans can admit they're trending in the right direction, they must be on board with two things. The first is finding a long-term option at head coach. The second is deciding on the long-term status of quarterback Davis Mills.

Maybe general manager Nick Caserio will never admit to following the "Patriot South" mantra, but he could steal a play from the age-old book of Bill Belichick. After all, it worked in New England for two decades.

The Patriots likely never thought that Tom Brady, the 199th in the 2000 NFL Draft, would end up being a six-time Super Bowl champion and face of the league. At the time, he was nothing more than pudgy quarterback that was known for his accuracy.

Mills, who was drafted 67th overall last April, has his own blemishes. Although considered to have immense upside, the production and tape from his time at Stanford was limited.

He played in just 14 college games and never started a full season at Stanford. Yes, the mechanics, size and decision-making were all reasons for his growth, but he was a work in progress for Caserio and head coach David Culley.

Culley is no longer the head coach. A new coach might want to go in a different direction despite Mills' development in the final month of play.

Does Houston believe Mills is the guy? More importantly, should they?

For those ready to call Mills the "heir apparent" to Deshaun Watson, stop it. Even with 11 games under his belt and posting numbers worthy of being in the conversation of top rookie quarterback, it shouldn't matter.

The Senior Bowl is underway, and several high profile names might be on Caserio's radar. With the third overall pick, perhaps Houston targets Pitt's Kenny Pickett, who is regarded as the top name in the 2022 class.

Should the Texans look to the middle rounds, where both Nevada's Carson Strong and Liberty's Malik Willis should be in contention based on their ability to throw the long ball. If all else fails and the next coach is willing to take a risk, local name Bailey Zappe could be an option.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Most teams look to address the need of a quarterback in the draft. The Detroit Lions took that risk with Matthew Stafford in 2009. Most recently, Joe Burrow became the next name on the rise when the Cincinnati Bengals used the No. 1 pick on the LSU product.

The two went No. 1 and now will face off next week in Super Bowl LVI. The difference is Stafford was wasted for 12 seasons in Detroit before the Lions traded him to the Los Angeles Rams last offseason.

Houston could be looking in that direction as well.

If Mills' upside isn't enough for Caserio to push his chips to the center, adding a name like San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo makes sense. Caserio spent time with him in New England before he was traded in 2017 to the 49ers.

A better throw on third down and perhaps he's headed to L.A. as a two-time NFC champion instead of Stafford.

There's no right way to teams to scout quarterbacks. No. 1 picks all the time fail, and just because a quarterback is the top name in a class doesn't they're guaranteed to transition to the pros.

Now more than ever, it's all about the quarterback position. As Day 2 of the Senior Bowl is underway, Caserio has to look at the big picture. That includes meeting with the gunslingers and pitching being the next Texans' quarterback.