Senior Bowl Standout: Should Texans Target Rugged Cincinnati Runner?

Jerome Ford's physical running style is a trait the Texans could covet this fall

HOUSTON -- Davis Mills could end up being a steal at quarterback over time if he builds off his first season with the Houston Texans. But it won't matter if the team doesn't address its flaws in the run game. 

No, the 2021 season wasn't an unconventional year for Houston and its ground game. Even with Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the NFL in passing yards in 2020, Houston ranked 31st in run offense. 

This past season, the Texans finished 32nd in rushing. The biggest difference was new head coach David Culley put an emphasis on adding players to fix the feeble rushing attack. Combined, the four runners averaged 3.2 yards per carry, with only Rex Burkhead rushing for over 300 yards. 

Houston can't afford to run it back with the same crop in 2022. Even with free agency offering a multitude of names that could enhance the chances of better numbers, new is always better. 

The Texans should be looking to the draft to find their hopeful standout running back. Cincinnati's Jerome Ford should be at the top of their radar. 

The 6-0, 205-pound bruiser runner is a combination of size and speed that can win at every level of the field. He has the capability of bouncing off defenders when running draw plays up the middle. 

It would be best not let him hit the open field. One of Ford's best attributes is his hidden speed. Once in space, it's a race to the end zone between Ford and the nearest defender. 

More often than not, Ford wins. 

Ford began his career at Alabama and was lost in the depth chart behind a cast of talented runners. After electing to transfer to Cincinnati, he became a focal piece of  Bearcats' offense, helping them finish as one of the top rushing programs over the past two years. 

Since Ford's arrival, the Bearcats have posted a 22-2 record, including making an appearance in the College Football Playoff. In his final season, Ford ran for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns (sixth most among FBS running backs) on 215 attempts. 

“I think he’s done a really, really good job of continuing to develop as a player,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said prior to facing Ford in the Cotton Bowl in December.

At last week's  Senior Bowl, Ford displayed a quality blend of agility, speed and physicality as a member of the National Team. During team drills, he bullied his way into the end zone three different times. He also improved throughout the week in pass protection sets. 

Texans general manager Nick Caserio comes from the New England Patriots' background, having served on staff for two decades in Foxborough. Other than having a staple quarterback under center in Tom Brady, New England is best known for its consistency in the run game. 

The Texans currently have nine picks in the April's draft. That number could expand should Watson be traded this offseason. With Burkhead set to be the lone running back returning with meaningful reps, Caserio needs to address the position with multiple players. 

Ford should be on the Texans' radar. His ability to win at each level of the field is exactly the element missing offensively inside Houston's backfield.  

