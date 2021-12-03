Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Texans Getting Key Offensive Starter Back Against Colts

    Veteran center Justin Britt is coming off Injured Reserve to Start Sunday vs. Indianapolis
    HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran starting center Justin Britt is primed to make his return Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Britt has been practicing since last week when he was designated for return from injured reserve after being placed there due to a hyperextended knee.

    Now, Britt is preparing to regain his starting role and replace rookie Jimmy Morrissey.


    "We've been doing some rotating around, it's been good to get Justin Britt back out there," Texans right offensive tackle Charlie Heck said. "He kind of brings a consistency to the o-line, having that veteran in the middle. That's been great for us this week.

    Signed to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, Britt is a former Pro Bowl alternate for the Seattle Seahawks who started in a Super Bowl. He provides a tough, physical presence in the middle of the Texans' offense.

    Signed off of the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad, Morrissey had started the previous three games and made a good impression. The Raiders' seventh-round draft pick from Pitt did allow a sack on a powerful bull rush from New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams during a 21-14 loss last Sunday.

    "Jimmy really impressed everybody going in there as a rookie and starting those games," Heck said. "That's a hard thing to do, coming in and playing as a rookie let alone center. He really seemed wise beyond his years. He did a great job for us."

    The Texans will need all the reinforcement they can get after losing the first meeting with the Colts, 31-3, in October.

