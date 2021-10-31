Dazzling Debut: Texans' Rookie Scores in First NFL Game

Brevin Jordan makes the most of his first NFL start

HOUSTON -- Brevin Jordan jumped into the air and managed to stay inside the end zone to secure his first NFL touchdown catch.

Although it had no impact on the outcome of a 38-22 defeat Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams, the Houston Texans rookie tight end displayed considerable potential with three receptions for 41 yards and a score on four targets.

This marked Jordan's NFL regular-season debut, and the fifth-round draft pick from the University of Miami got the opportunity because starting tight end Pharaoh Brown was sidelined with a hamstring injury. His first reception was a 9-yard catch on a tight end screen in the third quarter. He caught two passes for 32 yards in the fourth quarter.

“He showed today that he deserves an opportunity," Texans coach David Culley said. "He got it today basically the way he practiced, not so much because of Pharaoh being hurt, but he did a nice job. And that's what we expected out of him. He's been showing that.

"He's been practicing well. He's been doing the things we wanted him to do. He deserved an opportunity to play today, and it looks like from what I saw other than the touchdown that he did a nice job.”

A former blue-chip recruit, Jordan caught 38 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Hurricanes despite missing three games with a shoulder injury. Two seasons ago, he was named first-team all-conference as he caught 35 passes for 495 yards and two scores.

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, Jordan, who wears the No. 9 jersey, somewhat resembles an oversized wide receiver.

“I think my skillset is perfect for the offense,” Jordan said during training camp. “Tim Kelly is a genius with his offensive (play) calling and he loves to move tight ends around. So, I think that’s my type of place, just being moved around and creating mismatches.”