Pass Rush And Press Coverage?: Texans Focus Heavily On Defense Mock Draft

HOUSTON -- Offense? Defense? Both? What are the Houston Texans to do in the 2022 NFL Draft? There's a loaded question with a variety of answers.

Offensively, Houston struggled to find any level of consistency, finishing 32nd in rushing and 27th in passing. Defensively, things were slightly better as the team finished 31st in run defense and 23rd in pass defense.

In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid, the Texans focus primarily on defense with seven 2021 starters hitting the free agent market. Staying put with the third overall pick, Houston addresses its need at pass rush by adding Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to the trenches as the long-term replacement for three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

With needs all along the roster, the Texans stick to taking the best player available. Hutchinson's combination of explosiveness, effort and ready-made physical attributes make him the selection here for general manager Nick Caserio. Hutchinson finished second in the voting for the Heisman Trophy after he had 14 sacks for the Wolverines. - Jordan Reid

Hutchinson, a 6-6 pass rusher and perhaps the top player in the class, has been a terror in the Big 10 for the past two seasons. In 2021, he recorded 16.5 tackles for losses and 14 sacks while helping the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

The addition of Hutchinson would give the Texans stability on both sides of the defensive line. Last season, second-year defender Jonathan Greenard broke out as a pass rusher on the rise, leading Houston with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

Reid also addresses Houston's need for a primary cornerback in Round 2. Despite being known for his man coverage skills, Auburn's Roger McCreary comes off the board as the Texans' next great defensive back at pick No. 37.

The Texans are in the early stages of building a foundation -- they don't even have a new coach yet -- and general manager Nick Caserio should focus on adding talent to as many spots as possible. McCreary, who has received first-round grades from a few scouts I talked to, is a compact and toolsy corner. He spent time at both nickel and outside corner during Senior Bowl practices, and scouts have mixed opinions about his best projection on the next level because of his lack of length, specifically his 29-inch arms. McCreary could quickly become Houston's best corner. - Jordan Reid

McCreary measured in at 5-11 during his week at the Senior Bowl. That didn't stop him from consistently winning reps in press coverage on the outside against wide receivers. His small stature but ability to thrive on the boundary mirrors that of Buffalo Bills' Pro Bowl cornerback Tre'Davious White.

In his final season with Auburn, McCreary became one of the game's top shutdown cornerbacks. He recorded 14 passes defensed, ranking fourth nationally among all FBS players, and two interceptions to go along with 49 total tackles.

McCreary was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC defensive back for his efforts in 2021. He finished his career with 135 tackles and six interceptions in 42 games.