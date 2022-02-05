Where Do Texans Rank In Offseason Capital?

The Houston Texans have a solid selection of picks and decent salary cap space, but how do they compare to their competitors?

Armed, for the first time, with meaningful draft picks and salary-cap space, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has a lot of work to do to turn this roster around in one offseason.

But he has a good amount to do that with.

Sitting pretty with the third overall pick, one of four within the top 80, Caserio has the opportunity to build upon the solid work done last offseason when Houston drafted quarterback Davis Mills, wide receiver Nico Collins and defensive tackle Roy Lopez.

But while the Texans are in good shape in terms of offseason ammunition, apparently they're not in the best shape. In fact, according to ESPN, Houston isn't even in the top five.

6. Houston Texans Draft capital AV sum: 118.8 First-round pick: No. 3 Current cap space: $20.7 million The Texans have the No. 3 overall pick and should have an extra selection in the third round after trading cornerback Bradley Roby to the Saints. The biggest question for the Texans is whether they will gain any additional 2022 assets by trading quarterback Deshaun Watson, a move that could elevate them to the top of this list. Watson is a top-tier QB and requested a trade, but he has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior in 22 active lawsuits. - Kevin Seifert, ESPN.

Should the Texans complete a trade involving Watson prior to the start of the draft, it's hard to imagine Houston not shooting to the top of this list.

The Texans have been asking for three first-round picks plus other picks and/or players in exchange for Watson, and there's no reason to drop their price just yet. Watson has a cap hit of $40.4 million in 2022, $42 million in 2023, $37.4 million in 2024 and $32 million in 2025, meaning Houston could clear a sizable chunk if/when he's moved.

Another candidate for a trade could be left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Caserio was typically cryptic when discussing Tunsil's situation last year and moving forward in a recent interview on SportsRadio 610. But given that the two-time Pro Bowler made just five appearances in 2021 due to injury, and his cap hit of just over $26 million this and next year before he hits free agency, this would be a prime time to cash in for more picks/cap flexibility if he's not in their long-term plans.

Until Caserio pulls the trigger on a move involving either player, or doesn't, sixth is about right and remains a solid amount of capital for the second-year general manager to work with.