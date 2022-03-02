Texans GM on Lovie vs. Flores: 'Right Choice'

Skip to main content
Texans GM on Coach Lovie Smith vs. Brian Flores: 'Right Choice'

Nick Caserio is a fan of Brian Flores, but believed that Lovie Smith was the right call to be named the Houston Texans next head coach

INDIANAPOLIS -- Before Lovie Smith was promoted by Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio to head coach, three other candidates were in the running. Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown was considered to be the front-runner, followed by Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.  

Caserio was asked during his press conference Tuesday here at the NFL Scouting Combine why Flores was not hired despite mutual interest from both parties. The Texans GM simply said that although his relationship with the now-Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach is strong, Smith felt like the best option to help Houston return to its winning ways. 

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Brian,” Caserio said. “I think he’s one of the better coaches in our league. We had a lot of time together there in New England.

“Ultimately, as we went through the hiring process and the hiring cycle, my responsibility to the organization and the ownership was to make the decision I felt was in our best interest. Brian was certainly a part of that process.”

Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three franchise for their hiring and firing practices regarding minority candidates. The Texans were expected to hire McCown over the former Dolphins' coach, but at the last second turned to Smith. 

Caserio continues to have respect for Flores not just as a coach, but also as person. He considered Flores as a more-than-qualified option and treated him as a legitimate candidate to replace David Culley, who was fired after one season following a 4-13 record. 

"Brian is a great coach, and I know he'll do a lot of good things with the Steelers," Caserio said. "He'll be in this league for a long time."

When asked if Texans CEO Cal McNair was on-board with Flores being a candidate, Caserio said that he, as the GM, was entrusted with the decision to make the hire and had support from ownership in the final selection process. 

“Cal put it on my shoulders to make the decision I felt was best and to bring candidates to the table,” Caserio said. “Cal was very supportive and open (and) certainly put a lot of stock in the things I had to say.”

The Texans currently own nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including the No. 3 selection that could be available via trade for more selections.  

