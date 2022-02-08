New Texans Coach Lovie Smith And GM Nick Caserio Respond to Controversial Brian Flores Rumors

New Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith was asked about the controversial rumors surrounding the position

When new Texans head coach Lovie Smith was hired on Monday afternoon, questions immediately began to arise regarding the coaching search process.

Most notable among those questions was accusations from the legal team of Brian Flores claiming that the Texans passed him up for the job due to the controversy surrounding his ongoing lawsuit with the NFL.

During Tuesday's introductory press conference for Smith, however, Texans GM Nick Caserio was quick to shoot down those rumors.

"It didn't affect the process at all," Caserio said bluntly, adding that Flores, who was reported as a finalist to the job, was a quality candidate.

Despite the response from Caserio, the questions remain about the lack of diversity in the head coaching ranks in the NFL.

One glaring example outside of Flores is Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, who was once again passed up in his quest to lead an NFL franchise as well.

And Smith himself is well aware of the situation.

"I don't know enough about the lawsuit," Smith said. "I realize the amount of Black head coaches there are in the NFL. So, there's a problem. It's obvious to us. What are you going to do about it? It comes down to action."

Smith is now one of just two Black head coaches in the league, while the Dolphins made the hire of multi-racial coach Mike McDaniel on Monday.

"It's not just about me being here," Smith said. "There's Mike Tomlin and there's me, so there's a problem. I know one person that wanted to do something about it, not just about the color of your skin. Cal and Hannah (McNair ownership family) said there's a problem."

Either way, for their second straight coaching search the Texans are now a part of the solution, rather than being a part of the problem.

"The numbers are what the numbers are leaguewide," Caserio said. "We have to be willing to be a part of that change. It's about finding solutions. I certainly don't have all the answers."