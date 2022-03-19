Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson Trade 'Was The Right Move'

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio spoke on the blockbuster deal that sent Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns

The Houston Texans made the move of the offseason on Friday afternoon, sending Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for multiple draft picks, including three first-rounders over the next three seasons.

And following the trade, Texans GM Nick Caserio and owner Cal McNair issued statements on the move, detailing their thought process and plans for the future.

“Earlier today, we agreed to trade Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns,” Caserio said in the statement. “I felt it was the right move for our organization as we head into the new league year focused on building our roster for the 2022 season."

So where do the Texans go from here?

According to Caserio, the short-term plan is to continue to build through this offseason using the newly acquired assets.

However, he also intimated that the franchise is not yet done making significant moves this offseason to improve next year's roster.

"Our priority right now is adding talented players to the foundation we have already put in place over the last 15 months and this trade supports that plan," Caserio said. "As we navigate through the rest of the offseason, we remain open-minded to all avenues that allow us to improve our roster and add to our program.”

As for McNair, the Texans owner was not only pleased with the haul they got in return for Watson but was impressed with the way his second-year GM handled such a complicated situation.

“I’m extremely proud of the way Nick Caserio navigated us through this challenging situation,” McNair said. “He remained patient before ultimately making the decision that is best for us in both the short and long term. We’re confident in our plan to build a championship program that can sustain success and our entire organization is excited to move forward together.”

With the long-winded Watson saga now finally at an end, and a new head coach at the helm in Lovie Smith, the Texans can now move forward into the offseason with a fresh start.

That fresh start will begin in earnest at the end of next month with the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Texans will have two first round picks at their disposal.