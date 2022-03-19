Texans GM Caserio on Deshaun Trade: 'The Right Time'

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio wouldn't say he was relieved that the Deshaun Watson era was done. But he didn't have to say much in order to relay the message that he was happy to move forward.

The Texans traded Watson to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for five draft picks, including three first-round selections. Watson remains in the AFC and will have a shot to finally be the answer at quarterback for a team that often is joked about its "QB graveyard" for the past 25 years.

Caserio was honest about the ordeal, saying it was best for both sides in the long run. The attention now turns to life post-Watson, a first for Houston since 2017.

"The biggest thing that yesterday provides for everyone is clarity in terms of direction," Caserio said Saturday. "I think that Deshaun has clarity in his end relative to football from his standpoint ... there's clarity for our organization with the expectation is moving forward.

"We said from the beginning we were going to be patient and be very thoughtful and make the right decision for the organization. Yesterday felt like it was the right time."

Caserio said when he arrived in Houston last February that the team would be taking a "one day at a time' approach when it came to Watson. After all criminal charges were dropped against him earlier this month, the phones rang at a vigorous rate.

Watson had the power to control where he'd play next. Thanks to the fine print in the four-year, $156 million extension signed back in 2020, the Texans implemented a no-trade clause in the contract.

Four teams made substantial offers. The Browns and Carolina Panthers were told that they were no longer considered to be in the running prior to Friday's announcement. It looked to be a race between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

That was before Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam made the 26-year-old an offer he couldn't refuse.

Watson walks away a massive winner in the process. Before even waiving the no-trade clause, he was granted a five-year, $230 million extension through 2026, all of which is fully guaranteed. He also heads to a team that is a year removed from winning 11 games.

"We worked with David (Mulugheta) who worked with Deshaun. There's communication early in the process," Caserio said. "We articulated that with other teams and the process when from there."

There was no persuading Watson of sticking around. Caserio said he doesn't remember a certain date to where he knew the relationship between the two was done, but he knew it was in his responsibility to do what's best for the team.

Once it became easier to move the quarterback, Caserio acted upon it. In the end, he landed multiple draft picks, including the No. 13 selection in April. The Texans also own the No. 3 pick and could be willing to listen to offers with intent of moving back.

"It goes back to what are you moving away from and what you can get in return," Caserio said about trading down on April 28. "Even though we did a trade yesterday, the thought process isn't any different then when you get into the draft."

Caserio holds no disdain toward Watson or his people. He's moving forward with the Texans. Watson will now hope to bring a championship to Cleveland.

The thought of "what could have been" isn't on Caserio's mind either. He shot Watson a text, wished him luck and turn his attention back to free agency. With the $24 million added in salary cap space, the Texans now have the power to add more players for 2022.

Although hired in 2021, the "'Watson watch" has hung over Caserio's head since Day 1. It's been a subject of conversation, but also one of criticism involving ownership and the team.

For over a week, the NFL was at an impasse, waiting for the Deshaun domino to fall so other transactions to unfold. It did Friday in a shocking turn of events.

The league can handle what happens with Watson and his off-field issues. Caserio has washed his hands of all things Watson. He now is looking forward to building the Texans the best way possible.

Said Caserio: "You can't erase or fix what's happened in the past. It's out of my hands and out of my control. We're not going to make excuses about what's happened...our job is to find solutions, take the next step and then move the organization forward.

"That's my commitment to everyone in the building. That's my commitment to the fans."