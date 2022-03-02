Skip to main content

Texans Targets: Caserio Pinpoints Offseason Offensive Needs

Houston general manager Nick Caserio is on the lookout for new offensive weapons

If anything has been learned about Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio in the last year, it's that he isn't afraid to overhaul the roster. It appears this will be the case again in 2022.

The Texans lack offensive weapons, with just one tight end and three running backs currently under contract. While logic dictates that these will be positions of turnover in the coming months, Caserio confirm Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Houston indeed needs an influx at talent at the skill positions.

While Caserio's exact plan of how to bolster the running back corps is "yet to be determined," he wasn't coy on his desire for change. The GM went so far as to admit that veteran Rex Burkhead's growth in the starting role last season was "probably more out of need more than anything else."

Darius Anderson
Rex Burkhead, Davis Mills

Rex Burkhead

Scottie Phillips

Outside of Burkhead, Houston's only current options are Scottie Phillips and Darius Anderson. Both entering their third NFL seasons, Phillips has just 22 rushing yards in 11 appearances while Anderson is yet to make a regular-season appearance. 

But in comparison to tight end, the running back room is positively bursting at the seams with experience.

Brevin Jordan is Houston's only contracted tight end. While the rookie showed promise in 2021 with 178 yards receiving and three touchdowns, the Texans need options with the likes of veterans Jordan Akins and Antony Auclair set to hit free agency.

"Similar to the running back discussion, that's probably a market that we're going to evaluate," Caserio said. "We only have one player on the team right now so I would expect there to be some new faces on the team here at some point."

brevin ss

Brevin Jordan

Jordan Akins

Jordan Akins

Texans - Auclair

Anthony Auclair

Only time will tell whether or not Caserio looks to address these positions via free agency or the draft. But, either way, Houston's starting offense should look markedly different from 2021.

