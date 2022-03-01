'Mutual Interest': Could Texans Bring Back Star Safety?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio was open and honest about the status of safety Justin Reid entering the offseason.

Much like the coaching staff, Caserio is all about continuity as the team enters Year 2 of its new regime. With Lovie Smith being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach, the defense is expected to be the same with an emphasis on zone coverage.

Caserio is interested in bringing back Reid next season, not just due to his on-field presence, but also his role in the Houston community.

"I've talked to his representatives and we've had some dialogue," Caserio said Tuesday during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. "We're open to bringing Justin back. Justin's a good player and he's well thought of in the league."

Drafted in 2018, the 25-year-old Reid this season had 66 total tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions in 13 games.

But his final year under contract came with more bumps than in season's past under both Caserio and former head coach David Culley. Reid was benched for violating team rules after he challenged Culley's coaching in a team meeting. He also has undergone two offseason surgeries in past two years.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Reid said that he was a fan of Smith's promotion. When asked if he would listen to the Texans this offseason, the fourth-year player said he wasn't opposed to returning to play for his former defensive coordinator.

Said Reid: "It's just whenever these conversations all take place in early March, then things are gonna really start to unravel and show themselves."

Caserio said that players always find comfort in the second season of a new defense. With injuries and frustration internally with Culley, Reid never reached his full potential in 2021.

Given Reid's comments and his clash with Culley, it was generally accepted that the safety would leave the Texans via free agency. But given Caserio's comments and Reid's appreciation for Smith, the divorce might have been premature.

Caserio said he is also fully aware Reid will draw interest on the open market, and could elect to sign with a contender instead of Houston's rebuilding project.

"Free agency is free agency," Caserio said. "The market will ultimately dictate where the players fit and how they fall. We'll evaluate everything, but Justin is a good player who has done good things for the team and the community."