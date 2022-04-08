Caserio, Smith Explain Pre-Draft Process for Texans

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith shift their focus from free agency to the NFL Draft.

The first step in preparing the Houston Texans for a new season was negotiating the early stages of free agency and its inevitable frenzy. Now that's over, the focus has shifted to the upcoming NFL Draft.

It's anybody's guess who the Texans will draft. If you're not in the war room, you probably won't ever know what the decision-makers are truly thinking.

But, every so often, an insight into their mindset and approach is provided, as was the case at the recent NFL Annual Meeting.

General manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith spoke to team's media about the pre-draft process and what they're looking to find out in pro days and visits.

"Take a vast number of players, create a smaller group or sub-set of players by position, and then kind of start to work positionally in stacking them on the draft board," Caserio said. "But don't get too caught up in some of the things externally about mock drafts or where a player is projected to go.

"Focus on the Texans, focus on the players' value to our team, how he's going to fit, whats his role going to be. And then, what's the grade associated with that player."

In order to create these boards, these in-person visits can be crucial for teams to better understand a player's makeup.

"Sometimes on video you can't see everything that you would like to see, but when you get a chance to put guys through different drills, you get a chance to see all that to just make the best-informed decision that you can possibly make, and that's what Nick and I have said all along," Smith said.

Learning how they interact with others and how they learn are key, according to Caserio and Smith, with the former saying, "Ultimately it's going to come down to their ability to take information, take coaching and apply it on the field."

This coachability is vital if a player is going to adjust and make that next step from college ball. There have been countless examples of players who stumbled once they got to the big stage.

Look at Houston's 2021 draft class. Players like quarterback Davis Mills started out slowly, but improved each week before winning the starting role outright.

Coachability is an invaluable trait, and these visits help Caserio and Smith narrow down their boards in preparation for the draft.