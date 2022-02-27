Skip to main content
No Nick Caserio Headset? How Coach Lovie Smith Will Handle Texans Play-Calling

Lovie Smith will take full control of the Houston Texans next fall as head coach.

HOUSTON -- This isn't Lovie Smith's first rodeo as a head coach. It's his third, now that he’s in charge of the Houston Texansafter stints with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Smith, 63, is expected to call the plays on defense for Houston after serving as defensive coordinator last season under then-coach David Culley. Culley, who had little experience as a play-caller, often spoke with general manager Nick Caseiro during games on the headset. 

Smith won't be relying on Caserio's input during games. Instead, he expects to run the show the way he sees fit in 2022. 

“People do it a lot of different ways,” Smith said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I’ve been the head football coach for a long period of time. I haven’t had the general manager involved on gameday and don’t plan on it. Things were done differently at different places."

Caserio told reporters during his end of the year press conference that his role on the headset wasn't due to the lack of confidence in Culley. During his time with the New England Patriots, he would often wear a headset while serving as the director of player personnel. 

The difference between the two? Patriots coach Bill Belichick ran the show. 

Still, Caserio defended his involvement, stating that his role on the mic was to help Houston improve.

“My philosophy and goal has always been to just provide information where necessary, be a resource and be as helpful as possible, whatever that constitution is,” Caserio said.

Culley was fired after going 4-13 in his lone season as head coach. Smith, a late bloomer in the coaching search, did help Houston's defense in improve in pass coverage and takeaways after a lost 2020 season. 

The Texans finished 23rd in pass defense, one spot higher than 2020. The team also finished top-10 in takeaways with 25 total, having posted just nine the year prior. 

"We have a system that we’re pretty comfortable with here,” Lovie said. “Nick and I have talked about that. Nick’s going to be available to help in any way that we think he should. We feel pretty good about that.”

