Skip to main content

Texans' Caserio Praises 'Blue-Collar' OL Draft Pick Green

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio sang the praises of 15th overall pick, Kenyon Green.

After trading the 13th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for pick 15, a fourth-rounder, and two-fifths, the Houston Texans selected offensive lineman Kenyon Green out of Texas A&M.

Green will hopefully help shore up what was a colander of an offensive line in 2021, alongside fellow new signee A.J. Cann and re-signed center Justin Britt.

Green 1

Kenyon Green

Texans - Justin Britt

Justin Britt

AJ Cann

A.J. Cann

Speaking on Thursday evening, general manager Nick Caserio sang the praises of Green -a native of Humble, Texas.

"Been a really productive, consistent player," Caserio said. "Played tackle, played guard, but I'd say he's probably a better guard than he is a tackle, think he's probably more of an inside player, but we'll put him in a mix. Local kid, so I'm sure all the fellow Texans will be happy about that. Real solid kid. I would say blue-collar, humble, soft-spoken, lunch pale, shows up, doesn't say much just kind of works his ass off, and wants to play football so that fits the profile of what we want from the players that walk in this building."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18170501
Play

Homeward Bound: Houston Native Kenyon Green Excited To Bolster Texans Trenches

Kenyon Green grew up in Humble and played his college ball at Texas A&M before becoming the next Houston Texans' first-round pick

By Cole Thompson2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Stingly 1
Play

What Led Texans To Derek Stingley Jr. At Pick No. 3?

What went into the decision that led the Houston Texans to draft Derek Stingley Jr. with their top selection of the 2022 NFL Draft?

By Coty M. Davis3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Derek Stingley
Play

GM Caserio Says Texans United On 'Consensus' Pick Stingley

The entire Houston Texans organization was on board with drafting the standout LSU cornerback.

By Anthony Wood9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Green 1
Play

Kenyon Green On Joining Texans, "I am ready to work"

After the Houston Texans made offensive lineman Kenyon Green their second selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. And the Houston native is ready to get to work.

By Coty M. Davis11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Kenyon Green
Play

Texans Select Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green With No. 15 Pick in NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have added some protection for Davis Mills

By Matt Galatzan12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Jordan Davis
Play

Texans Trade No. 13 to Eagles, Add 3 Picks: NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide.

By Texans Daily Staff12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Nick Caserio
Play

Texans Shake Up First Round In Trade With Eagles

The Houston Texans moved two spots back from No. 13 with the Eagles for several additional draft picks.

By Coty M. Davis12 hours ago
12 hours ago
USATSI_16785983
Play

Derek Stingley on Joining the Texans, "Life-Long Dream"

The Houston Texans drafted LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. Stingley Jr shares his emotions about joining the Texans.

By Coty M. Davis12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Given that Green projects as a guard and Cann has typically been deployed as a right guard, it seems a safe assumption to make that Houston's projected offensive line at this time would be (from left to right): Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Justin Britt, A.J. Cann, Tytus Howard.

Laremy Tunsil

Laremy Tunsil

Tytus Howard

Tytus Howard

Green 2

Kenyon Green

Especially if Caserio opts to add another new face or two to the mix in the coming days, this could give new offensive line coach George Warhop a solid group to work with this coming season.

USATSI_18170501
News

Homeward Bound: Houston Native Kenyon Green Excited To Bolster Texans Trenches

By Cole Thompson2 minutes ago
Stingly 1
News

What Led Texans To Derek Stingley Jr. At Pick No. 3?

By Coty M. Davis3 minutes ago
Derek Stingley
News

GM Caserio Says Texans United On 'Consensus' Pick Stingley

By Anthony Wood9 hours ago
Green 1
News

Kenyon Green On Joining Texans, "I am ready to work"

By Coty M. Davis11 hours ago
Kenyon Green
News

Texans Select Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green With No. 15 Pick in NFL Draft

By Matt Galatzan12 hours ago
Jordan Davis
News

Texans Trade No. 13 to Eagles, Add 3 Picks: NFL Draft Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff12 hours ago
Nick Caserio
News

Texans Shake Up First Round In Trade With Eagles

By Coty M. Davis12 hours ago
USATSI_16785983
News

Derek Stingley on Joining the Texans, "Life-Long Dream"

By Coty M. Davis12 hours ago