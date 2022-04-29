Texans' Caserio Praises 'Blue-Collar' OL Draft Pick Green
After trading the 13th overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for pick 15, a fourth-rounder, and two-fifths, the Houston Texans selected offensive lineman Kenyon Green out of Texas A&M.
Green will hopefully help shore up what was a colander of an offensive line in 2021, alongside fellow new signee A.J. Cann and re-signed center Justin Britt.
Speaking on Thursday evening, general manager Nick Caserio sang the praises of Green -a native of Humble, Texas.
"Been a really productive, consistent player," Caserio said. "Played tackle, played guard, but I'd say he's probably a better guard than he is a tackle, think he's probably more of an inside player, but we'll put him in a mix. Local kid, so I'm sure all the fellow Texans will be happy about that. Real solid kid. I would say blue-collar, humble, soft-spoken, lunch pale, shows up, doesn't say much just kind of works his ass off, and wants to play football so that fits the profile of what we want from the players that walk in this building."
Given that Green projects as a guard and Cann has typically been deployed as a right guard, it seems a safe assumption to make that Houston's projected offensive line at this time would be (from left to right): Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Justin Britt, A.J. Cann, Tytus Howard.
Especially if Caserio opts to add another new face or two to the mix in the coming days, this could give new offensive line coach George Warhop a solid group to work with this coming season.