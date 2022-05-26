TV Tom Brady? Texans GM Makes His Prediction
Tom Brady may not be ready to hang up his cleats for good just yet, but that hasn't stopped the seven-time Super Bowl champion from planning ahead.
The 44-year-old recently agreed to become an NFL analyst for Fox Sports upon his retirement. But while this may have taken some outsiders by surprise, Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio - who spent 17 years at the New England Patriots with Brady - wasn't quite so shocked.
"I don’t think anything that Tom does surprises anybody," Caserio told SportRadio 610's Payne & Pendergast, per Texans Wire. "I think whatever Tom puts his mind to he’s going to be really good at. I think that’s been the history of his career."
Given that Brady is a five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time NFL MVP, 15-time Pro Bowler, and NFL All-Decade team member for the 2000s and 2010s - "really good" might be an understatement.
"I think the amount of time, energy, and effort that Tom puts into his craft is immense and it’s massive," Caserio said. "And my suspicion is he’ll put the same amount of energy into trying to be as good at that job as he is at being a Hall of Fame quarterback."
Plenty of former players have recently gone on to enjoy successful broadcasting careers: Take for example Tony Romo, Greg Olsen, Steve Smith Sr., or the Manning brothers.
But if Caserio's prediction is anything to go by, Brady may well be about to eclipse them all.
Either that or a rekindling of the Brady/Manning rivalry could raise them all to new heights.