Should Texans Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Nick Foles?

Although Davis Mills should be the starter, the Houston Texans need a viable, veteran backup

HOUSTON -- Davis Mills will be the starting the quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2022. Should Kyle Allen be the primary backup?

If not Allen, who fits the criteria of what the Texans are looking for in terms of value, experience and even starting potential in the pinch? In short, Houston shouldn't be content with the duo of Mills and Allen running the show.

Adding former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles might at least make things a bit more stable.

Foles, 33, was released earlier this week from the Chicago Bears and hopes to find himself in the middle of a quarterback competition this summer. There's reason for optimism due to his success in certain offenses.

There's also little upside in starting a passer who is best known for being the closer in a Doug Pederson-style offense with little-to-no high-end qualities that will elevate a roster.

Since his unfathomable 2017 Super Bowl run in Philadelphia, Foles has only found success as a backup filling in for Carson Wentz or in a pinch for a game or two. He hasn't been the full-time starter on any roster since Week 1 of the 2019 season when signed a lucrative four-year, $88 million deal to become the Jacksonville Jaguars' starter.

Maybe things in Duval County would have panned out if not for a broken clavicle. When fully healthy, rookie Gardner Minshew looked the better option and closed out the year minus a few drives here and there.

Since 2018, Foles has started 12 games and posted a 3-9 record. His best performance came last October when he led Chicago to a 25-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for 250 yards and one touchdown while completing 68.6 percent of his throws.

Then-Bears coach Matt Nagy retained Foles for the 2021 season to be a teacher to rookie Justin Fields. In part, this is where Foles should find success transitioning from full-time starter to full-time backup.

Keep in mind that Foles has seen his fair share of different offensive personnel and formations run by coordinators. What Jeff Fisher ran in Los Angeles with the Rams is different than Nagy's 11-heavy personnel in Chicago. Both differ from Pederson, who could be looking for assistance with second-year wunderkind in Jacksonville.

Mills, who finished second last season among rookie passers, has earned the right to call himself QB1 for Week 1. Outside of that, nothing is earned or given. Despite the franchise retaining Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator, teams catch on quickly to minor mistakes or telling signs of a quarterback after Year 1.

The game becomes more of a challenge for quarterbacks and a bit more telling for defenses. Minor flaws that Mills possessed as rookie will be exposed early and could become major mistakes in his progression as the hopeful heir to Deshaun Watson.

Is this a concern for the Texans and their future?

Foles, a native of Austin, might be willing to take the home state discount to play for Lovie Smith and an organization that's looking for experience to help with a young quarterback's development. He would have to understand that entering camp and for likely most of the season, Mills is the starter.

If willing to take reps with the second team, Foles is a capable option with more upside than Allen. He isn't a starter in today's game, however, meaning that if he expects to beat out Mills, Houston could steer away.

That also could be a harsh conversation most teams are having with the former Super Bowl LII MVP when discussing how he fits.