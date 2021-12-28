Nico Collins finally found the end zone thanks to his co-rookie quarterback.

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly couldn't help but gush over rookie wide receiver Nico Collins. He told reporters two weeks ago during his weekly press conference that soon, his work would pay off with a touchdown.

It finally did late in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Collins, the team's third-round pick, ran a quick slant pattern inside against the Los Angeles Chargers' secondary. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills went through his pre-snap reads, quickly dissecting that Collins had the edge over cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

While hit in stride, Collins would bulldoze over a pair of Chargers' defenders before pushing forward for the 13-yard touchdown. It would be a difference-maker and game-sealing play in a 41-29 victory at home for Houston (4-11).

“I’ve been waiting all year for it,” Collins said.

Collins had worked his way into a starting role during training camp, and looked to be the Texans' breakout rookie early in the season. A Week 2 shoulder injury against the Cleveland Browns cost him three games, thus stalling his growth as the team's No. 2 target.

Since his return, Collins consistently improves as the team's go-to weapon after Brandin Cooks. On Sunday, Cooks was ruled out after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Collins had his shot to be the team's top weapon. He didn't waste the chance to leave Texans' fans wanting more.

“He is developing into a very, very good football player — the kind of football player we thought he would be,” coach David Culley said. “He has not had any regression at all in what we’ve been asking him to do. He’s getting better and he’s getting better."

Mills, who has won two of his last three games, finished 21 of 27 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He connected with seven different receivers, four of which tallied at least one reception of over 20 yards.

Collins is different than other receivers like Chris Conley and Phillip Dorsett. As a member of the rookie class, general manager Nick Caserio put an emphasis of making his a long-term member in the new regime unfold in Houston. The first-year GM even traded away draft capital in 2022 to secure his services last April coming out of Michigan.

Timing is everything in the NFL. On Sunday, it was Collins' time to finally cross the goal line.

"He’s a willing learner. He’s a hard worker," Culley said. "And all he wants to do is get better, and I’m starting to see that happen with him."

For the season, Collins has recorded 28 catches for 344 yards and a touchdown. He currently is averaging 12.3 yards per catch.