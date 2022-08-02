Skip to main content

How Good Can Texans WR Nico Collins Be?

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has voiced his confidence in second-year wide receiver Nico Collins, saying: "I don't think there's many people out there who can stop him."

Every team dreams of having an unstoppable force on offense - and Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills believes they could have just that.

At 6-4, 215 pounds, with 4.4 40-yard speed, sophomore wide receiver Nico Collins has all the physical traits needed to be a nightmare matchup. And after an offseason spent working together, Mills is confident in Collins' ability to make the next step.

"Nico has put in a ton of work all last year and through this off-season," Mills said. "It shows what he's been doing out here in practice. I think we've definitely developed chemistry, and he's going to be dangerous. When we're on the same page and how we are on the same page, I don't think there's many people out there who can stop him."

"I don't think there's too many people out there who can play and jump with him."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18535715
Play

Why Texans Laremy Tunsil's 'Dog' Mentality Could be X-Factor to Offensive Success

A healthy Laremy Tunsil could be the key to Houston getting the best play out of second-year quarterback Davis Mills

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17407512
Play

Former Titans WR Chester Rogers To Visit Texans

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18540928
Play

QB Davis Mills' Leadership Highlights Texans' Training Camp

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills has showcased significant improvements during the first three days of Houston Texans training camp, but none more important than his leadership qualities.

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
2 hours ago
CSF
Play

Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing

Rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.'s first full day of practice highlights Day 3 of training camp for the Houston Texans.

By Coty M. Davis5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_18541730
Play

Texans Training Camp Day 3 Notebook: Other Receivers Showing Promise in Passing Game

Five other receivers not named Brandin Cooks have taken the right steps toward earning more playing time with the Texans

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_18771049
Play

Moving On: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Addresses Deshaun Watson Suspension

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans won't have to deal with Deshaun Watson again until December

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
Play

BREAKING: Arbitrator Reveals Suspension For Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson

The now-Cleveland Browns quarterback will miss this season's first six games.

By Richie Whitt12 hours ago
12 hours ago
FY7B0K9XEAEXRe9
Play

Texans Sport Battle Red Helmet During Day 2 Of Training Camp

In front of a nice size crowd, the Houston Texans unveiled their Battle Red helmet during Day 2 of training camp practice on Saturday.

By Coty M. DavisJul 31, 2022 6:11 PM EDT
Jul 31, 2022 6:11 PM EDT

A third-round pick last year, Collins got off to a relatively slow start with just two receptions through Week 2 for 39 yards. After sitting out the next three weeks, Collins returned to the fold and slowly but surely saw his role grow.

Collins finished with 33 receptions for 446 yards, 22 first downs, one touchdown, and several highlight-reel plays.

The presence of Texans legend Andre Johnson at training camp should also work in Collins' favor. A prime example of a big-bodied receiver, Johnson has been seen pulling Collins "aside a couple times to give tips to," per Landry Locker.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, Johnson was the definition of an unstoppable force for the Texans for 12 years and at 6-3, like Collins, Johnson was a matchup nightmare and his quarterback's best friend.

If Mills and Johnson can work together to unlock Collins' potential - perhaps the Texans will have themselves an unstoppable Johnson 2.0 to work with in 2022.

USATSI_18535715
News

Why Texans Laremy Tunsil's 'Dog' Mentality Could be X-Factor to Offensive Success

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
USATSI_17407512
News

Former Titans WR Chester Rogers To Visit Texans

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18540928
News

QB Davis Mills' Leadership Highlights Texans' Training Camp

By Coty M. Davis2 hours ago
CSF
News

Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing

By Coty M. Davis5 hours ago
USATSI_18541730
News

Texans Training Camp Day 3 Notebook: Other Receivers Showing Promise in Passing Game

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
USATSI_18771049
News

Moving On: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Addresses Deshaun Watson Suspension

By Cole Thompson8 hours ago
Deshaun Watson
News

BREAKING: Arbitrator Reveals Suspension For Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson

By Richie Whitt12 hours ago
FY7B0K9XEAEXRe9
News

Texans Sport Battle Red Helmet During Day 2 Of Training Camp

By Coty M. DavisJul 31, 2022 6:11 PM EDT