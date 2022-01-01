Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Texans ‘Deepest Position’ Preps to Chase Niners Rookie QB Trey Lance

    The Texans are back to full strength with every defensive linemen off of the COVID-19 reserve list
    HOUSTON -- When the Houston Texans' defensive line lines up Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line, they'll be completely fortified.

    The coronavirus pandemic struck the team hard over the past two weeks., especially during last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.Now, the Texans are back to full strength with every defensive linemen off of the COVID-19 reserve list

    “It was a complete 180 from last week to this week," Walker said. "Me and Ross Blacklock looking at each other saying, ‘Hey, we got a good one ahead of us,’ to having all the fellas back. It’s been pretty good. We handled it well last week and this week we got another good rotation, good system going getting some guys back, get their legs under them and be able to compete Sunday.”

    The defensive line is arguably the deepest position on the Texans' roster.

    “As confident as before," Walker said. "You know this team is starting to find its identity. A lot of guys especially with this d-line, guys have been bought it and the chemistry started growing. This group is so tight, so close. I’m just happy to be around these guys.”

    The Texans will be chasing around athletic 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance on Sunday. Lance is a first-round draft pick from North Dakota State.

    “Obviously great potential, a pretty big body," Walker said. "You see it on film how big of a body he has. The things he brings to the table just a willfulness, has speed and everything, pretty good arm too. So, just have to take those things into accountability.”

    Houston, of course, also has a rookie starter at QB in Davis Mills. (See “Not a Puppy Anymore.”)

    One key; Starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was activated Friday from the COVID-19 reserve list, which was anticipated because he's been practicing the past few days.

    Texans coach David Culley indicated that a final decision would hinge on Collins' conditioning levels.

    Signed to a one-year, $5 million contract, the former Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders starter has recorded a career-high 26 tackles and eight for losses. He also has 1 1/2 sacks and is one of the most disruptive players on the Texans' defense. Collins has five quarterback hits and one interception.

    The Texans placed tight end Antony Auclair and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Both didn't practice Friday.

    The Texans officially released defensive tackle Xavier Williams.

