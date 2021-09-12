How Did Texans' Offense Erupt for 37 Points Against Jags?

David Culley grabs his first win as a head coach with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach David Culley isn't going to move the needle in the national spotlight. He's a firs- time head coach with no experience as a coordinator after 27 years in the NFL.

Simply put, Culley is boring to the public eye. He's quiet, direct and straight to the point when addressing a situation.

Maybe that's what the Texans needed all along? No flash, no pizzazz, just consistency. It certainly is the reason Culley picked up his first win as a head coach Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

"This football team expected to win." Culley said following a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. "We're not surprised, simply because we played good football today."

The Texans (1-0) played clean football on the way to a 37-21 victory at home. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor didn't try to force passes in tight windows. Instead, he trusted his legs to keep plays alive and move the ball to better field position.

As for "clean play", Houston wasn't penalized until the end of the second quarter. The Texans finished with only five total for 50 yards.

Compare that to Jacksonville (0-1), which finished with 10 for 82 yards. That played a role in rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's consistency issues against Houston's secondary.

"It wasn't a perfect game by any means," Taylor said. "The effort, the focus and the execution was there in all three phases. It's something to build off of and to keep working to get better."

Houston's biggest penalty came on what could have been a touchdown to rookie wide receiver Nico Collins. The third-round pick went toe to toe against cornerback Shaquill Griffin, hauling in what would have been a 2-yard touchdown. Instead, Collins was called for offensive pass interference, forcing Houston back to the 12 and eventually leading to a 26-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slyve.

"I thought at the very end we lost our composure a little bit with some penalties, but this football team expected to win today," Culley said. "We knew if we did the things that we practiced, we did the things that we are winning football, that we'd have a chance to win the game."

A simple, balanced approach worked against Urban Meyer's play-calling. Taylor's average pass went for 8.8 yards, but he also didn't commit a turnover. The rushing attack used four different players, and each averaged at least 3.0 yards per play.

When Culley wanted to risk it, he trusted go-to wide receiver Brandin Cooks to be ready downfield. Taylor's arm strength was in question all preseason. It wasn't a problem on Sunday.

Twice Taylor and Cooks connected for over 40 yards through the . On both plays, the Texans found their way into the red zone and capitalized with touchdowns on each drive.

Cooks finished with five catches for 132 yards, three catches coming on plays over 20-plus yards.

"He's a guy that's not going to make mistakes. He's going to take care of the football," Culley said of Taylor. "That's part of who we are. As long as he's doing that and as long as he's able to run the offense and us being able to run the ball the way we were able to run the ball today, we'll have a chance to do what need to do."

Houston, who is projected to finished with the worst record in 2021 by most media outlets, won by doing the bare minimum. That shouldn't be considered an insult, either. The Jaguars tried to do too much passing with Lawrence in his first game.

It led to three interceptions from the Texans' defense — tying the team's total from 2020.

Lawrence passed 51 times in his NFL debut and he finished with a 55% completion rating and an average pass of 6.3 yards per play. Too much too soon?

Slow and steady won the race at home, and Houston remains undefeated with confidence on its side .

Houston's conservative approach might best represent Culley's style of coaching. Who's to say that the "rah rah rah" demeanor will always work? Sometimes the quiet and content style pulls ahead and surprises the doubters.

Houston has a tough task in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. It'll be Culley's first road test, and the Browns defensive overhaul this offseason should on paper look stronger than that of the Jags.

A win is win at the end of the day. The Culley era might not have "pop", but it does have Houston remaining perfect for another week.

"We took care of the ball today," Culley said. "Basically, that's our formula. As long as we're attacking that formula, things are going to be alright."

