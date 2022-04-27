Texans All-Out Offense In SI Mock Draft
Nick Caserio's Houston Texans are this year's "wild card" when it comes to the NFL Draft as they really could go any which way.
That being said, SI's Albert Breer sees Caserio focusing their first-round picks on bulking up new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's unit.
To get the ball rolling, with the third overall pick Breer has N.C. State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu heading to Houston.
This was close between Ekwonu and Neal—I’ve heard a few more people connect Ekwonu to Houston over the last few days. The Texans can start Ekwonu at guard and move him outside if they move Laremy Tunsil next year.
Ickey Ekwonu
Starting Ekwonu at guard would, in theory, allow new offensive line coach George Warhop to move Tytus Howard back to his more natural position at right tackle.
On paper, this move makes sense, given Houston's need for a stud interior lineman to help protect quarterback Davis Mills and perhaps assist in establishing a run game - something which eluded the Texans in 2021.
It would also give Houston a natural successor to Tunsil, who has two years left on his current deal, including a potential out after this season.
Then at 13, Breer has Houston going for Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Wilson goes home to Texas and gives Nick Caserio a true No. 1 for his offense—and Davis Mills a guy he can really grow with in Year Two. This particular receiver, a polished route runner who can play every receiver spot, should be able to hit the ground running.
Garrett Wilson
Calling Wilson "a true No. 1" might be a bit of a stretch from the get-go, especially given that the Texans just extended fellow wideout Brandin Cooks - a player who is perenially undervalued in the media but as consistent and productive as they come.
Regardless, Houston needs options outside of Cooks and while the Texans will be hoping second-year receiver Nico Collins takes a step forward in 2022, the more options the better.
Both picks are logical, but then again, it's going to be hard for Caserio to make an objectively bad pick given the sheer number of holes on this roster.