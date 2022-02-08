Texans to Add Two Line Coaches to Offensive Staff

New Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith is continuing to build his staff

Following his hire as the new head coach of the Houston Texans on Monday, Lovie Smith has wasted little time in assembling his new coaching staff.

And on Tuesday, the building of that staff continued, with reports surfacing that Smith is expected to hire a pair of assistants to coach along the offensive front.

First on that list is former Jacksonville offensive line coach George Warhop, who will be hired to the same position in Houston. Warhop was recently let go by Jacksonville after Doug Pederson was hired to replace former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired after just one season.

Warhop had been with the Jaguars since the 2019 season and has 25 years of NFL experience with various teams.

Warhop first came to the NFL as an offensive line coach with the St. Louis Rams in 1996 and has been in the league ever since, serving as the same position for the Arizona Cardinals (1998-2002), Dallas Cowboys (2003-2004), San Francisco 49ers (2005-2008), Cleveland Browns (2009-2013), and Tampa Bay Bucs (2014-2018).

Before coming to the NFL, Warhop also spent 12 years as an offensive line coach at the college level.

Alongside Warhop, the Texans will also bring in Hal Hunter, who will serve as the assistant offensive line coach.

Hunter started his NFL career as the offensive line coach of the San Deigo Chargers from 2006-2011, before being promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2012 season.

Hunter has also served as the offensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants.