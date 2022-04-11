Skip to main content

'Put Me Anywhere': Should Texans Draft Evan Neal For Guard Versatility?

The Houston Texans have two reliable tackles on their offensive line. But should the Texans still consider drafting Alabama's Evan Neal, given his ability to play guard?

HOUSTON — Considered by many to be the best offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft, Evan Neal is a future star. He played three seasons at Alabama — where he gave up nine quarterback hits and five sacks in 40 games.

Neal will enhance any team's offensive front. And the Houston Texans are one of several teams that cannot afford to miss out on his services. 

It may appear that the Texans will not select Neal following their reconciliation with Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard's potential return to right tackle. But Houston should not rule out the possibility of drafting Neal.

He is a versatile lineman who played three different positions with the Crimson Tide. And despite finishing his collegiate career as the nation's best left tackle, Neal has the attributes to improve the Texans' interior on the offensive front. 

USATSI_17995289

Evan Neal

USATSI_17436777

Evan Neal

USATSI_16794465

Evan Neal

"You can put me anywhere other than center and I'll be able to come in and make an impact," Neal said during his Alabama Pro Day on March 30. "I do see myself as a left or right tackle. But wherever a team needs me, I feel like I can come in and make an impact."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills
Play

Where Would Texans QB Davis Mills Have Been Drafted In 2022?

Had Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills opted to remain at Stanford for another year, when would he have been drafted?

By Anthony Wood11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
Lovie Smith
Play

Coach Lovie Smith Era - On the Field - Starts with Texans Voluntary Workouts

Teams are allowed a nine-week off-season program, and clubs with carryover head coaches will start their workouts in a few days.

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Ickey Ekwonu
Play

NFL Draft: Texans Get QB Davis Mills Protection in New Mock

NFL.com's latest mock draft sees the Houston Texans bulk up their offensive line.

By Anthony Wood3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The Texans' interior offensive line has been the most vulnerable over the previous two seasons. Houston could use an upgrade at each guard position, and Neal would provide the Texans with some stability.   

Neal played left guard as a freshman in 2019. He appeared in 723 offensive snaps and gave up a career-low one sack with three quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, Neal finished his first season at Alabama with an overall grade of 71.2.

Evan Neal

Evan Neal

USATSI_17995288

Evan Neal

USATSI_16794458

Evan Neal

Neal is a great long-term option for the Texans. Houston would have a foundational piece to build their offensive line around for the future. But the Texans would be able to strengthen their inside struggles by playing Neal at guard for the 2022 campaign.

Pairing Neal alongside Howard and Tunsil is starting to become less likely with each passing day. 

Neal revealed at his Pro Day he had met with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Alabama standout recently held a Top-30 visit with the organization on Friday. The Jaguars sit at the top of the draft with the No. 1 overall selection for the second consecutive year.

Davis Mills
News

Where Would Texans QB Davis Mills Have Been Drafted In 2022?

By Anthony Wood11 minutes ago
Lovie Smith
News

Coach Lovie Smith Era - On the Field - Starts with Texans Voluntary Workouts

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
Ickey Ekwonu
News

NFL Draft: Texans Get QB Davis Mills Protection in New Mock

By Anthony Wood3 hours ago
646234BA-5905-4FB2-8479-EDAE70136A07
News

Gary Brown, Oilers Ex RB & Cowboys Coach, Dead at 52

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
NFL
News

How Do Texans Address Offensive Line Woes?

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

AFC QB Rankings: Where Is Texans Davis Mills?

By Grant AfsethApr 10, 2022
Perrion Winfrey
News

Mock Draft: Could Texans Go All Defense In Top 80?

By Anthony WoodApr 9, 2022
Drake London
News

Potential Texans Target Drake London Praised by PFF

By Texans Daily StaffApr 9, 2022