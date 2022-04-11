The Houston Texans have two reliable tackles on their offensive line. But should the Texans still consider drafting Alabama's Evan Neal, given his ability to play guard?

HOUSTON — Considered by many to be the best offensive lineman in the 2022 NFL Draft, Evan Neal is a future star. He played three seasons at Alabama — where he gave up nine quarterback hits and five sacks in 40 games.

Neal will enhance any team's offensive front. And the Houston Texans are one of several teams that cannot afford to miss out on his services.

It may appear that the Texans will not select Neal following their reconciliation with Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard's potential return to right tackle. But Houston should not rule out the possibility of drafting Neal.

He is a versatile lineman who played three different positions with the Crimson Tide. And despite finishing his collegiate career as the nation's best left tackle, Neal has the attributes to improve the Texans' interior on the offensive front.

"You can put me anywhere other than center and I'll be able to come in and make an impact," Neal said during his Alabama Pro Day on March 30. "I do see myself as a left or right tackle. But wherever a team needs me, I feel like I can come in and make an impact."

The Texans' interior offensive line has been the most vulnerable over the previous two seasons. Houston could use an upgrade at each guard position, and Neal would provide the Texans with some stability.

Neal played left guard as a freshman in 2019. He appeared in 723 offensive snaps and gave up a career-low one sack with three quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, Neal finished his first season at Alabama with an overall grade of 71.2.

Neal is a great long-term option for the Texans. Houston would have a foundational piece to build their offensive line around for the future. But the Texans would be able to strengthen their inside struggles by playing Neal at guard for the 2022 campaign.

Pairing Neal alongside Howard and Tunsil is starting to become less likely with each passing day.

Neal revealed at his Pro Day he had met with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Alabama standout recently held a Top-30 visit with the organization on Friday. The Jaguars sit at the top of the draft with the No. 1 overall selection for the second consecutive year.