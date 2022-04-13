Health and Hope: Texans Center Eyes Better 2022

Justin Britt's career has been hampered by injuries. But the starting center for the Houston Texans is hopeful for a healthy year in 2022.

HOUSTON — Justin Britt's top goal in 2022 is to remain healthy for an entire season.

The veteran center came close to accomplishing the feat last year, but sustained a knee injury during the Texans' Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and wound up playing in only 11 games.

Injuries have defined Britt's three-year career. At 30, he understands that Father Time is inevitable. But as he prepares for his second season as the anchor of Houston's offensive line, Britt is taking extra precautions to remain on the field.

"What I can do is wear the knee brace I was wearing the rest of last year and protect myself in that way," Britt said Tuesday. "I’ve approached the weight room in a way to get my leg stronger and get it back to what it was. It’s a daily grind, a daily battle, and nutrition’s always part of it. Diet, sleep, you can’t be in this league eight to nine years without that."

Britt began his career as an iron man. He missed one game out of a possible 87 during his first five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. In a Week 8 win against the Green Bay Packers in 2019, Britt sustained an ACL injury that sidelined him for 22 months.

It's been a daunting challenge for Britt to return to the player that made him a Pro Bowl alternate in 2016. According to Pro Football Focus, Britt notched an overall grade of 77.0 in 994 snaps and did not allow a sack.

Five years after a career season in 2016, Britt's on-field production declined. He finished his first year in Houston with an overall grade of 63.9. His pass protection took the most significant hit by allowing three sacks.

"Granted, things are out of my control sometimes, but the best thing I can do is do what I can to be out there," Britt said. "I felt like last year wasn’t my best foot forward as far as giving to the team. I wanted to come back here and prove that I have more in me and that I can stay healthy — personally and professionally."

Britt is one of several veteran players currently in attendance for the first round of voluntary workouts at NRG Stadium.