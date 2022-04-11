NFL Draft: Texans Get QB Davis Mills Protection in New Mock

The jury is out on whether Davis Mills is the quarterback of the future for the Houston Texans, but the only way to know for certain is to improve his supporting staff.

The first, and perhaps most important improvement Houston's offense needs to make is to upgrade its offensive line - something NFL.com's latest mock draft looks to do.

Last season the Texans allowed 44 sacks and rushed for an NFL-low 1,422 yards and eight touchdowns. Only one of Houston's starting interior linemen posted a PFF grade of over 60 (Justin Britt) and assuming the Texans move Tytus Howard back to right tackle, Britt will be the only remaining starter on the inside from last year.

They have begun to address the issue, with coach Lovie Smith bringing in one of his guys in assistant George Warhop to run the offensive line, while Houston also signed free agent A.J. Cann to a two-year $8.5 million deal.

Justin Britt © Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports A.J. Cann Jeff Hanisch-USA Today Tytus Howard

However, to further boost Mills' chances of success, NFL.com has the Texans drafting N.C. State lineman Ickey Ekwonu with the third overall pick.

Ickey will be a dominant guard or could step in at right tackle this year with a potential move to the left side when Laremy Tunsil is no longer in Houston.

This would mark just the third time the Texans have drafted an offensive lineman in the first round, joining Howard in 2019 and Duane Brown in 2008.

The 6-4, 310-pound lineman has the potential to start immediately at left guard, allowing Howard to move back to his natural right tackle spot, with Cann slotting in on at right guard.

Throw in the return of Tunsil, who only played five games last year due to a thumb injury, and both Houston's run game and Mills could be given the tools to step up in 2022.

However, as noted by NFL.com, Ickey could eventually take over from Tunsil, whose contract is set to expire after the 2023 season.

And this move to arguably the most important position on the line seemingly isn't one that worries Ekwomu.

"I've never been shy about bouncing inside and do the best thing for the team, but if you're asking me, personally, I definitely see myself as a left tackle," Ekwonu said, per ESPN. "I feel like I'm barely scratching the surface of my potential at left tackle, and I feel like with some work and some refinement in the my game, I can definitely be great at it."

After addressing the offensive line early on, the focus turns quickly to the 13th overall pick.

Here, NFL.com has Houston focusing on adding another edge rusher to take the pressure off of Jonathan Greenard - and it comes in the shape of former Last Chance U star Jermaine Johnson II.

Getting offensive line help with the third overall pick means new coach Lovie Smith can find a pass rusher here. Johnson's transfer from Georgia to Florida State last summer helped him showcase his power and hustle on the edge.

An imposing presence at 6-5, 254 pounds, Johnson was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after recording 12 sacks in as many starts for the Seminoles.

A one-two punch of Greenard and Johnson would have serious potential, especially alongside defensive tackles Roy Lopez and Maliek Collins, who impressed in their debut seasons in Houston.

Jermaine Johnson II © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Jonathan Greenard Roy Lopez © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Maliek Collins

After pick 13 the Texans have another three picks in the top 80.

Despite the recent re-signing of Brandin Cooks, many have suggested the Texans should look to bolster their receiving corps and, by doing so, give Mills more ammunition to showcase his potential with.

Thankfully, this is a deep receiver draft with plenty of options set to be available later in the draft, like Christian Watson, Alec Pierce, or John Metchie - who NFL.com has Houston drafting at 68.

Then there's the possibility of adding a running back.

The Texans have been without a stud running back since the early days of Lamar Miller, and even then he was never quite able to fill the void left behind by Arian Foster.

Again, while the Texans have added veteran Marlon Mack to the mix this offseason, his injury history suggests he won't be the long-term solution. Drafting one of the likes of Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III or Isaiah Spiller should all be within range for the Texans ... and could be a smart move - something NFL.com appears to agree with, given that they have the Texans selecting Hall with the 37th pick.

Overall, the fact that the consensus is that this is a weak draft at quarterback works in Mills' favor.

Plus, his impressive play toward the end of last season with a - and we mean this with all due respect - a poor offense around him, bolsters the argument that this season should be about testing Mills further to see if he sinks or swims.

Bulk up the line, give him another weapon or two and see if Houston needs to be watching next year's batch of rookie quarterbacks closely or not.