Where Will 'Versatile' Tytus Howard Play In 2022 For Texans?

HOUSTON -- Versatile, strong-minded, aggressive. These are just a handful of words that likely describe Houston Texans' offensive lineman Tytus Howard entering 2022.

Of all the words, versatile is the one most commonly associated with his 2021 season. Howard took reps at four different positions under the direction of former offensive line coach James Campen.

Primarily shifted inside to offensive guard, that could be where the new staff under coach Lovie Smith likely sees him at his best. Then again, new offensive line coach George Warhop isn't committed to pigeonholing him to one spot.

“You watch him (last) year, and I thought he did a nice job at guard,” Warhop said Tuesday. “I mean, so to have that flexibility going into the season, to manage to get the five best on the field, I think that’s good for us.”

Jeff Hanisch-USA Today Jake Roth-USA Today

Warhop, who spent the last three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, said that when the team scouted Howard back in 2019, they viewed him as "just a tackle." Jacksonville was so impressed with his footwork and frame coming out of Alabama State that the team wanted to draft him No. 35 overall if would have been available.

Houston used the No. 23 pick on Howard while Jacksonville would go on to draft Florida's Jawaan Taylor.

"I'm excited to work with Tytus," Warhop said. "He has the skill set to be a very good player in the NFL."

Last season, Howard started the first 10 games at right guard. After an injury to left tackle Laremy Tunsil, plus the return of veteran guard Lane Taylor, Howard moved to the blindside for the first time since his days in college.

He also played one game at left guard due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the offensive line late in the season. Prior to 2021, he spent the last two seasons predominantly at right tackle, opposite Tunsil.

Before Warhop can dictate where Howard best fits, the Texans must decide what to do with Max Scharping and Justin McCray, who currently are the only active guards on the roster. Texans general manager Nick Caserio could save some money available if he were to release both players, who are in the final year on their current contracts.

The offensive line shuffles aren't done there. Sources told TexansDaily.com that Tunsil would be available for trade at the right price this offseason. If moved, Houston very well could be in line to draft an offensive tackle at No. 3 such as Alabama's Evan Neal or Mississippi State's Charles Cross.

Troy Taormina-USA Today Jake Roth-USA Today StateoftheTexans.com | HoustonTexans.com

Houston must also decide if they will pick up Howard's fifth-year option before the start of OTAs. Howard's growth at both tackle and guard certainly warrants the conversation to be had, but keep in mind that he was a pick made by former GM Brian Gaine and coach Bill O'Brien. A new regime might see different.

Regardless of Howard's long-term status, Warhop said that he has yet to meet with the offensive linemen, including Tunsil. Instead, his focus is on getting up to speed with Smith's offense first, then meeting the players later.

"I barely have enough time to call my wife at this point," Warhop said. "So, I’m gonna love Laremy Tunsil. But I love my wife. I’m always going to make sure that I’m calling her. And when I get to him, I’ll get to him.”