Texans Prove Investment In QB Davis Mills For Year 2

Strong but subtly, the Houston Texans have proved they believe in Davis Mills at quarterback

HOUSTON -- Fans of the Houston Texans are looking for their long-term answer at quarterback following the trade of Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. For now, look no further than second-year standout Davis Mills.

Yes, Mills isn't a finished product. No, Mills' production won't match Watson's, who led the league in passing during the 2020 season before sitting out all of last year.

The Texans are putting their faith in Mills' upside. That was proven this offseason with the recent moves to keep veterans on the roster. Houston restructured contract of Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil. The franchise also agreed to terms with receiver Brandin Cooks on a two-year extension worth $39.6 million.

Why are those two names important? They were the Texans' best trade assets. If general manager Nick Caserio didn't believe in Mills' potential, why keep players on expensive contracts when those could be turned into draft selections? Simple: Mills earned the right to start next fall. And yes, "earned" is the proper word in this scenario. Third-round picks aren't handed a starting job, especially quarterback. "You look at all of my comments about Davis, I am a believer in him and what he's going to do," Texans coach Lovie Smith said earlier this month. "Eventually he's got to do it all on the football field consistently where everybody loves him every snap and all of that. But before a guy has played enough to do all of that, he shows up everyday." Caserio hinted earlier this offseason that Mills would begin the year as the starter. When Smith was promoted to head coach, quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton took over as offensive coordinator. This was a decision solely made by Hamilton, who also has worked with young passers such as Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert. Three teams were interested in bringing him on as offensive coordinator. He elected to stay and build off Mills' growth from the season's conclusion. Mills was one of the top quarterbacks during the final five games of last year. He posted a 102.4 quarterback rating during the span while throwing for 1,258 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions. Mills also ended up completing 68.7 percent of his throws.

If that wasn't enough, Tunsil will return to protect the blindside after being limited to just five games in 2021. Cooks, who surpassed the 1,000-yard marker for the sixth time in his career, gives the Stanford alum a legitimate No. 1 weapon in the passing attack through his rookie contract.

“It’s huge that we signed [Cooks] back,” Mills said. “I’m extremely excited to continue working with him. He has a ton of talent and makes it really hard on defenses to game plan to go out there to stop him."

Houston could have traded Cooks to add in younger talent. A source tells TexansDaily.com that the asking price for the 28-year-old was expected to start at a second-round pick and work from there.

Instead, Caserio saw the value of keeping a consistent top receiver on the roster rather than surrounding Mills with "potential prospects that have upside." Is the $19.8 million salary rich? Sure, but the Texans can afford it, as they enter the 2023 season with nearly $120 million in cap space. "Brandin feels really good about being here," Smith said. "We talked about those other players wanting to be here, Brandin is another one that wanted to be here. He believes in that vision for our football team and what we can do. I'm excited to have him back." When Caserio joined the Texans after two decades with the New England Patriots, he wanted to establish a new culture. Houston went the unorthodox route by signing veterans on either a one or two-year deals. It also allowed veterans like J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus to pursue other avenues in hopes of winning a Super Bowl. That was Year 1. In Year 2, Caserio is about finding stability. It's why Houston agreed to deals with linebacker Christian Kirksey, offensive lineman Justin Britt and defensive backs Steven Nelson and Desmond King on multi-year deals. They fit Caserio's culture. So does Mills, who now will have 17 games to prove to Caserio, Smith and the fans that he can be the heir-apparent to Watson. If Mills succeeds, Houston gets a franchise quarterback at a bargain price.

Should he fail, it won't be for lack of trying. The Texans proved they're investing in Mills' development by keeping veterans who could have been traded for the right price.

"I heard a quote back in the day, ‘There’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness,’ and you kind of want to be on the conservative side of it," Mills said. "But I’m kind of dancing on that border, so I feel like I’ve done that well. I’m excited every day to go out and compete."